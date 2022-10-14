On October 14, the stock indexes of the two cities opened higher and moved higher, and the intraday strong unilateral upward movement. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.84% to 3,071.99 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.81% to 11,121.71 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 3.55% to 2,434.22 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 860.9 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that northbound funds entered the market today, with a large net purchase of 7.472 billion yuan throughout the day, ending the net selling for 3 consecutive days; among which, the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.653 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.819 billion yuan. . This week, the accumulated net sales of northbound funds was 6.253 billion yuan.