On the 23rd, the net sales of northbound funds were about 500 million yuan, and the net sales this week exceeded 6 billion yuan

On September 23, the stock indexes of the two cities fluctuated weakly in early trading, rebounded and turned red in the afternoon, and then weakened again. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.66% to 3,088.37 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.97% to 11,006.41 points, the ChiNext Index fell 0.67% to 2,303.91 points, and the Science and Technology 50 Index fell 1.53%; the two cities had a total turnover of 667.6 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that there was a large net outflow of northbound funds during the session. At one time, the net sales exceeded 3 billion yuan, and some returned in the afternoon. The net sales of 506 million yuan throughout the day were net sales for 4 consecutive days. Among them, the Shanghai Stock Connect today net sales Buying 681 million yuan, Shenzhen Stock Connect sold a net 1.186 billion yuan; this week, northbound funds sold a net 6.134 billion yuan.