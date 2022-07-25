news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />
Home > Stock Market > Exclusive Interpretation
On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds were 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan
2022-07-25 15:23
Source: Securities Times Network
Author: Wu Yongfang
Securities Times Network
Wu Yongfang
2022-07-25 15:23
On July 25, the stock indexes of the two cities fluctuated weakly during the session, and the ChiNext Index and the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index fell by more than 1%. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6% to 3,250.39 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.83% to 12,291.59 points, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.18% to 2,704.95 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 862.2 billion yuan.
Wind data shows that there was a net outflow of northbound funds during the session, with a net sales of 3.385 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect were 1.168 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect were 2.217 billion yuan.
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
4758402
On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds were 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan
6884
Exclusive interpretation
1429
Wu Yongfang
2022-07-25