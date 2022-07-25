Home Business On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds reached 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan – yqqlm
Business

On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds reached 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan – yqqlm

by admin
On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds reached 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan – yqqlm
</p> <p> On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds reached 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan – yqqlm<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > Stock Market > Exclusive Interpretation

On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds were 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan

2022-07-25 15:23

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Yongfang

Securities Times Network

Wu Yongfang

2022-07-25 15:23

On July 25, the stock indexes of the two cities fluctuated weakly during the session, and the ChiNext Index and the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index fell by more than 1%. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6% to 3,250.39 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.83% to 12,291.59 points, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.18% to 2,704.95 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 862.2 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that there was a net outflow of northbound funds during the session, with a net sales of 3.385 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect were 1.168 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect were 2.217 billion yuan.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4758402

    On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds were 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan

    6884

    Exclusive interpretation

    news

    1429

    Wu Yongfang

    2022-07-25

    See also  Northbound funds today bought 2.37 billion yuan in net purchases of Wuliangye 1.261 billion yuan and Kweichow Moutai 1.016 billion yuan

    You may also like

    Spaceport of Grottaglie, green light to the company...

    China’s economy shows a trend of stabilization and...

    Amazon Prime: blow to subscribers, giant announces price...

    UBS: second quarter profit disappoints expectations, AD Hamers...

    Wal-Mart: inflation bites, the giant cuts guidance on...

    The fund’s second quarterly report was disclosed, and...

    Zangge Mining plans to distribute 3 billion yuan...

    Northbound funds on July 26: net inflows are...

    The financing balance on July 25 was 1,527.035...

    Aluminum Corporation of China expanded its territory by...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy