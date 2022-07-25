On the 25th, the net sales of northbound funds were 3.385 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect exceeded 2.2 billion yuan

On July 25, the stock indexes of the two cities fluctuated weakly during the session, and the ChiNext Index and the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index fell by more than 1%. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6% to 3,250.39 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.83% to 12,291.59 points, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.18% to 2,704.95 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 862.2 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that there was a net outflow of northbound funds during the session, with a net sales of 3.385 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net sales of Shanghai Stock Connect were 1.168 billion yuan, and the net sales of Shenzhen Stock Connect were 2.217 billion yuan.