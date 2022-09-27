Home Business On the 27th, the net purchase of northbound funds was 3.272 billion yuan for two consecutive days_ Securities Times Network
2022-09-27

Securities Times Network

Wu Yongfang

On September 27, the stock indexes of the two cities fluctuated and rose within a narrow range in early trading. In the afternoon, they counterattacked strongly. The Shanghai Index rose by more than 1%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose by nearly 2%, and the ChiNext Index rose by more than 2%. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4% to 3,093.86 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.94% to 11,175.12 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.23% to 2,374.74 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 666.2 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that northbound funds ran into the market in the afternoon, with a net purchase of 3.272 billion yuan throughout the day, the first time since September 13 to increase positions for two consecutive days. into 742 million yuan.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

