On September 27, the stock indexes of the two cities fluctuated and rose within a narrow range in early trading. In the afternoon, they counterattacked strongly. The Shanghai Index rose by more than 1%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose by nearly 2%, and the ChiNext Index rose by more than 2%. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.4% to 3,093.86 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 1.94% to 11,175.12 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 2.23% to 2,374.74 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 666.2 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that northbound funds ran into the market in the afternoon, with a net purchase of 3.272 billion yuan throughout the day, the first time since September 13 to increase positions for two consecutive days. into 742 million yuan.