On the 29th, the net purchase of northbound funds was 3.429 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was about 2 billion yuan.

2022-09-29 15:11

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Yongfang

On September 29, the stock indexes of the two cities opened higher and moved higher, and the stock index rose during the session. The Shanghai index once rose by about 1%, and the GEM index rose by nearly 2%; but then the Shanghai index fluctuated under the drag of real estate, winemaking, finance and other sectors. It went down and turned green in the afternoon. The Shenzhen Component Index and ChiNext Index narrowed their gains; as of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.13% to 3041.2 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 0.18% to 10919.44 points, and the ChiNext Index rose 0.83% to 2333 points; The city’s total turnover was 624.5 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that there was a unilateral net inflow of northbound funds during the day, with a net purchase of 3.429 billion yuan throughout the day, of which the net purchase of Shanghai Stock Connect was 2.017 billion yuan, and the net purchase of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.412 billion yuan.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

