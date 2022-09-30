On the 30th, the net sales of northbound funds were 1.3 billion yuan. In September, the net sales were 11.23 billion yuan.

On September 30, the Shanghai Composite Index rose and fell during the session, and fell in the late trading session. The Shenzhen Component Index fell by more than 1%, the ChiNext Index fell by nearly 2%, and the Shanghai 50 Index rose against the trend; as of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.55%. 3024.39 points, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 1.29% to 1078.61 points, and the ChiNext Index fell 1.89% to 2288.97 points; the two cities had a total turnover of 560.9 billion yuan.

Wind data shows that the northbound funds showed a trend of outflow during the session, and accelerated their departure in late trading, with a net sales of 1.301 billion yuan throughout the day, a net purchase of about 5.84 billion yuan this week, and a cumulative net sales of 11.23 billion yuan in September.