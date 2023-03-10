On March 10, Dongfeng Nissan’s new Sylphy family was officially launched. The new car covers fuel and e-POWER hybrid,A total of 11 models have been launched, with a price range of 99,800 to 174,900 yuan。

The starting price of 99,800 yuan is consistent with the new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i that was launched not long ago. It seems that this is on the bar.

In terms of appearance, the new Sylphy adopts Nissan’s new V-Motion family design language, and the overall look is more three-dimensional. The interior of the large-size front grille is filled with chrome decoration to enrich the visual effect. In addition, the new lens-type headlights with far and near beams Group, as well as the water-type LED turn signal, enhance the youthful atmosphere.

In terms of size, the new model’sThe length/width/height are 4652/1815/1450mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 2712mmCompared with the old model, the length of the car is slightly increased, and other things remain unchanged. It is still positioned as a compact car. fashion sense.

The interior has undergone major changes. The new car provides a new interior color scheme and decorative panel pattern. The three circular air-conditioning outlets below the large-size suspended central control screen are matched with a uniquely shaped shift lever. The style is relatively fresh, while the blue atmosphere The addition of lights is bound to attract more young consumers.

The power system remains the same as the current model, of whichThe fuel version is still equipped with a 1.6L engine with a maximum power of 99kW and a peak torque of 159N m, matched with a CVT gearbox。

As for the E-POWER model, the design is basically the same as that of the fuel car, but the details are different, such as the front grille is replaced with a scale, and the “e-POWER” logo is posted on the body.

It is equipped with Nissan’s second-generation e-POWER hybrid system. The maximum power of the driving motor is 100kW, and the peak torque can reach 300Nm. During driving, the internal combustion engine is only responsible for power generation and does not participate in driving, so the overall experience is smooth and fuel-efficient.Comprehensive fuel consumption per 100 kilometers is 4.36/4.54L。

How, can the Nissan Sylphy, which starts at less than 100,000 yuan, still attract consumers to pay for it?