Home » On the eve of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes, European and American stock markets fell, and U.S. bonds continued to correct, gold fell below the 2050 mark, and oil prices rose in the short term.
Business

On the eve of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes, European and American stock markets fell, and U.S. bonds continued to correct, gold fell below the 2050 mark, and oil prices rose in the short term.

by admin
On the eve of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes, European and American stock markets fell, and U.S. bonds continued to correct, gold fell below the 2050 mark, and oil prices rose in the short term.

Title: Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes Expected to Dampen Investor Confidence

As the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting are set to be released, analysts anticipate that the outlook will likely dampen investor sentiment. The expected discussion in the meeting minutes may not support a significant rate cut, leading to cautious trading in global markets.

On Wednesday, January 3, bets on global interest rate cuts weakened, causing overseas stocks and bonds to start off on a negative note. U.S. Treasury and U.S. stock futures fell further, with Nasdaq futures dropping by more than 0.6% and the 10-year U.S. bond yield approaching 4%.

Traders are anxiously awaiting data on U.S. manufacturing, job openings, and the Federal Reserve’s FOMC policy meeting minutes to better understand whether a steep rate cut is justified. Swap pricing currently indicates that the Fed will cut interest rates by about 145 basis points during the year.

Karl Steiner, head of analysis at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, expressed skepticism about the meeting minutes supporting a substantial rate cut, and the market is keen to gather any insights about the potential timing and triggers for a rate cut.

The anticipation of a less accommodative stance from the Fed had ripple effects across markets. Spot gold fell below the $2,050/ounce mark, and European and American stock markets experienced declines. U.S. debt continued to correct, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rising to 3.98%.

In addition, international oil prices rose in the short term, while Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies experienced a downward trend, with Bitcoin plunging by 7%.

See also  Heating law: "70 percent of buildings can be heated with heat pumps"

Investors are reminded to approach the market with caution, as market risk remains a factor to consider. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, and individuals should evaluate the information based on their particular circumstances before making investment decisions.

You may also like

Ex-McKinsey consultant: 7 tips every manager needs to...

Railways, Cdp, Sogei and Rai: the nomination game...

Exchanging a driver’s license: The deadline for these...

Air transport: risk of cancellations after the grounding...

Big deal!Pension concept stocks sign a cooperation agreement...

This leadership principle changed everything for the advertising...

history of the first electric car: inventor and...

Resolution 29 of 12/28/2023 – Spending authorization for...

U.S. stocks overnight | The three major stock...

Because of Musk’s drug use: Tesla director decided...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy