On the eve of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes, European and American stock markets fell, and U.S. bonds continued to correct, gold fell below the 2050 mark, and oil prices rose in the short term.

Title: Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes Expected to Dampen Investor Confidence

As the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting are set to be released, analysts anticipate that the outlook will likely dampen investor sentiment. The expected discussion in the meeting minutes may not support a significant rate cut, leading to cautious trading in global markets.

On Wednesday, January 3, bets on global interest rate cuts weakened, causing overseas stocks and bonds to start off on a negative note. U.S. Treasury and U.S. stock futures fell further, with Nasdaq futures dropping by more than 0.6% and the 10-year U.S. bond yield approaching 4%.

Traders are anxiously awaiting data on U.S. manufacturing, job openings, and the Federal Reserve’s FOMC policy meeting minutes to better understand whether a steep rate cut is justified. Swap pricing currently indicates that the Fed will cut interest rates by about 145 basis points during the year.

Karl Steiner, head of analysis at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, expressed skepticism about the meeting minutes supporting a substantial rate cut, and the market is keen to gather any insights about the potential timing and triggers for a rate cut.

The anticipation of a less accommodative stance from the Fed had ripple effects across markets. Spot gold fell below the $2,050/ounce mark, and European and American stock markets experienced declines. U.S. debt continued to correct, with the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rising to 3.98%.

In addition, international oil prices rose in the short term, while Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies experienced a downward trend, with Bitcoin plunging by 7%.

Investors are reminded to approach the market with caution, as market risk remains a factor to consider. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, and individuals should evaluate the information based on their particular circumstances before making investment decisions.

