On the first day of the auto show, Chengdu Tianfu Public Security guards safety

On August 26, the 25th Chengdu International Automobile Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as “Chengdu International Automobile Exhibition”) was held in the Western China International Expo City, Tianfu New District, Sichuan. In order to ensure the safe and smooth holding of the Chengdu International Auto Show, the Chengdu Public Security Bureau Tianfu New District Branch attaches great importance to and carefully organizes it. Relying on the construction of smart public security, it strengthens practical applications, and is based on the dual safety of “epidemic prevention and security” to solidly carry out various security work.

On the first day of the exhibition, Tianfu Public Security dispatched more than 180 police personnel and deployed more than 1,000 security personnel to supervise the implementation of body temperature measurement, health code verification, and mask wearing of exhibitors at the entrances of each security check. At the same time, we made every effort to maintain the public security order of the exhibition, deal with emergencies and guide the traffic order inside and outside the venue, which effectively ensured the safety of people, money and materials at the exhibition site, and won unanimous praise from the organizers, exhibitors and visitors. .

In view of the characteristics of the Chengdu International Auto Show, such as “overlaying epidemic prevention and security, large personnel flow, long duration, and wide security area”, Wang Tianke, a policeman of the Public Security Management Detachment of the Public Security Brigade of the Sub-bureau, has formulated and improved the current auto show on the basis of the security work of previous auto shows. Security work plan. He visited the scene many times, combined with the security and epidemic prevention work requirements of the auto show, summed up the security work experience of the previous auto show, and established 8 security working groups including the on-site command group, the social prevention and control group, and the traffic security group, and coordinated the police force of various police departments. Maximum security.

On the basis of analyzing and summarizing the characteristics of the large flow of personnel at the security checkpoints of the previous auto shows, he increased the investment in the police force at the security checkpoints, and set up two-way personnel diversion guide boards during peak hours, and horizontally increased the admission space to ensure the smooth and controllable admission order. Mass exhibitors experience.

Outside the venue, in order to ensure smooth surrounding traffic order, more than 60 policemen from the traffic police detachment of the sub-bureau were put into work early in the morning, and more than 250 guiding points and more than 300 warning signs were set up around Xibo City.

“Comrade traffic police, I want to park the car in the underground parking lot, how should I go?”

“Drive forward a little, and you can see the signs of the underground parking lot…” For the people who are not familiar with the road, the policemen on duty have to give patient explanations from time to time to guide the exhibitors to enter the venue in a safe and orderly manner to avoid traffic jams.

Ma Peng, deputy leader of the first team of the traffic police detachment, said: “Our police force on duty will be on duty at 7 o’clock this morning, and we will guide more than 6,000 vehicles in one day. Tomorrow and the next two days are weekends, and it is expected that there will be more vehicles. We will do a good job. Fully prepared to ensure the safety and smoothness of the public to watch the exhibition.”

It is understood that the auto show lasts for 10 days, with a total exhibition area of ​​about 200,000 square meters, more than 150 participating auto manufacturers, and more than 1,600 exhibiting vehicles. It is expected that the total number of visitors in 10 days will exceed 500,000. Chengdu Tianfu Public Security will go all out to do a good job in various safety and security work, and escort the safe and smooth holding of the exhibition!

Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter He Liang editor in charge He Qitie intern editor Lu Yarui Photo According to Tianfu Public Security