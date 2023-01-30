On the first trading day of the Year of the Rabbit, new energy vehicle concept stocks set off a daily limit wave. As of noon, Shengbang, Lens Technology, and Bojun Technology rose by more than 15%. Guangyang, Wanrun Technology, Jinfei Kaida, Dongshan Precision, etc. Multi-share daily limit.

In terms of news, various places have further promoted the development of the new energy automobile industry. The “Shanghai Action Plan for Improving Confidence, Expanding Demand, Stabilizing Growth and Promoting Development” pointed out that the replacement subsidy for new energy vehicles will continue to be implemented, and a financial subsidy of 10,000 yuan will be given to each vehicle in compliance with relevant standards; Zhejiang Province has issued an action plan to accelerate the development of the new energy vehicle industry. The plan pointed out that by 2025, the annual output of new energy vehicles will exceed 1.2 million, and the first large-scale commercial application of self-driving vehicles will be launched. By 2025, more than 100,000 public charging piles and 50 hydrogen refueling stations will be built.

In terms of main funds, over 2.6 billion main funds increased positions in the new energy vehicle sector in early trading, of which BYD received over 700 million main positions, Tianqi Lithium received over 500 million main positions, and Enjie shares received over 500 million main positions. 300 million yuan, Tianci Materials, Yiwei Lithium Energy, Ningde Times, etc. all received more than 200 million yuan from the main force. Among them, Tianci Materials has received a net inflow of main funds for 5 consecutive trading days.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Passenger Passenger Association, said that the sales volume of the new energy special vehicle market in December 2022 was 64,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 141% and a month-on-month increase of 127%. With the continuous advancement of the battle to defend the blue sky, the development of diesel vehicles is facing a huge crisis, and the proportion of new energy vehicles in large and medium-sized cities without purchase restrictions has increased rapidly. The right of way is the core of new energy logistics vehicles, and electric logistics vehicles have the right of way. In terms of cost of use, new energy vehicles have a great advantage in theory. In the future, only by accelerating product design and upgrading can better alternatives be achieved.