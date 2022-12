ROMA – “We will invent another way to not charge merchants commissions,” he said two days ago Giorgia Meloniannouncing the turnaround on the cancellation of fines for non-use of the Pos under 60 euros. The solution is ready. Packaged to the Ministry of Economy to merge into an amendment to budget law before the Parliament: they will be banksthrough a solidarity contribution, to lower the costs of commissions on payments processed by small traders.