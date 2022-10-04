Listen to the audio version of the article

The price rush that has been unleashed in Europe since the beginning of the year has radically changed the overall economic context in which the Recovery Fund was conceived. The investments foreseen by the national plans (NRRs) have become much more expensive than initially planned and more difficult to carry out, also due to the disruption of supply chains, the shortage of raw materials and the increase in energy costs. Furthermore, the concentration in such a short time (by 2026) of such huge investments risks amplifying the inflationary push. With these arguments, Portugal has in recent weeks asked the European Commission for an “adjustment of the RFR to the current economic context”.

The request is contained in the letter that António Costa’s government sent to Brussels to indicate what it believes should be the priorities in the Commission’s work program in 2023. The remodeling of the Recovery is almost at the top of the list, after the reform of the Pact of Stability and the interconnection of energy networks.

One thing must be clarified immediately: Lisbon does not ask to change the timing of reforms, milestones and targets, but only to make the deadline for the realization of the expenditure flexible, going beyond 2026.

“Without changing the roadmap set for the reforms envisaged in the National Recovery and Resilience Plans (Pnrr), nor the milestones or the objectives – the Portuguese document reads – the timetable for the implementation of investments should be made more flexible,” both as regards the pace of implementation and the related deadlines for completion. This implicitly implies that the investments financed by the Recovery (not the reforms) may end after 2026 ”. According to the Portuguese government, this is a change “made necessary by the new economic circumstances, which could not have been foreseeable at the time of approval of the Recovery”.

The issue emerged publicly for the first time in Prague, on 9 September last, on the occasion of the Ecofin Council. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Medina, talked about it with journalists and, again on that occasion, the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, described the proposal as “very interesting”. But then the silence fell and in the final press conference the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe had limited himself to emphasizing the need to avoid that public spending, however necessary, ends up fueling inflation.