On the third attempt, the large-scale retail trade web channel interrupts the negative streak

A September il online channel of modern distribution managed to interrupt the negative streak that had lasted since July: sales increased by 0.3% compared to the same period in 2022. Over a 12-month time horizon – October 2022-September 2023 – the progress grows to 2% and the total turnover at approx 2 billion euros. The September performance, although positive, appears rather weak taking into account the large boost received from inflation (+8.7% in August and +7.4% in September). In fact, volumes remain in sharp decline.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

“The back to school contributed to putting an end to the decline observed in the last two summer months – he explains Gregory Binazzi, market measurement product management director of Circanathe company that carries out the survey for OsservaItalia – Once again the good performance of the Food sector is confirmed (+1.7%), while the decline in the Drug sector continues, which closed the month with a decline of 3.5%” .

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Another constant in the last quarter was the performance of service channelswith the Click&Collect which remained firmly in positive territory, recording +5.5% in September and a share of the total e-commerce turnover of 14.6%. Vice versa the service Home delivery it was unable to shake off the difficulties and recorded its third consecutive decline in September (-0.6%).

“It is interesting to observe how the good performances of the Food sector are particularly supported by new emerging trends such as that of protein-rich products – concludes the Circana expert – Despite the overall unchanged performance of the channel in the current year, these products continue to record a positive trend of 2.7%. The category that contributes the most to this emerging trend is yogurt, and in particular Greek yogurt and skir allow an increase of over 10% to be achieved. Another significant category for this market segment are sweet snacks, where products such as snacks and high-protein spoon desserts double their value compared to the previous year”.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Share this: Facebook

X

