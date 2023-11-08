Home » On the third attempt, the large-scale retail trade web channel interrupts the negative streak
Business

On the third attempt, the large-scale retail trade web channel interrupts the negative streak

by admin
On the third attempt, the large-scale retail trade web channel interrupts the negative streak

A September il online channel of modern distribution managed to interrupt the negative streak that had lasted since July: sales increased by 0.3% compared to the same period in 2022. Over a 12-month time horizon – October 2022-September 2023 – the progress grows to 2% and the total turnover at approx 2 billion euros. The September performance, although positive, appears rather weak taking into account the large boost received from inflation (+8.7% in August and +7.4% in September). In fact, volumes remain in sharp decline.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

“The back to school contributed to putting an end to the decline observed in the last two summer months – he explains Gregory Binazzi, market measurement product management director of Circanathe company that carries out the survey for OsservaItalia – Once again the good performance of the Food sector is confirmed (+1.7%), while the decline in the Drug sector continues, which closed the month with a decline of 3.5%” .

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Another constant in the last quarter was the performance of service channelswith the Click&Collect which remained firmly in positive territory, recording +5.5% in September and a share of the total e-commerce turnover of 14.6%. Vice versa the service Home delivery it was unable to shake off the difficulties and recorded its third consecutive decline in September (-0.6%).

“It is interesting to observe how the good performances of the Food sector are particularly supported by new emerging trends such as that of protein-rich products – concludes the Circana expert – Despite the overall unchanged performance of the channel in the current year, these products continue to record a positive trend of 2.7%. The category that contributes the most to this emerging trend is yogurt, and in particular Greek yogurt and skir allow an increase of over 10% to be achieved. Another significant category for this market segment are sweet snacks, where products such as snacks and high-protein spoon desserts double their value compared to the previous year”.

See also  The market is worried about the continued banking crisis

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

You may also like

Europe’s re-entry into space travel

WeWork’s bankruptcy leaves U.S. office market at risk

Resolution 8 of 24/10/2023 – Adoption of Delegated...

The Impact of Imported Products in the Chinese...

These properties are part of René Benko’s crumbling...

JetBlue’s Cancellation of Routes and What You Need...

Enel raises its estimates after nine positive months....

Emerging Consumer Trends and Digital Technology at the...

Swiss rail transport – Freight traffic is stalling...

Dollar Hits Record High in Cuban Informal Exchange...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy