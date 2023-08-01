On the way to a sustainable battery value chain?

Social and environmental risks along the battery value chain are a major challenge, especially given the rapidly growing market. A global alliance with actors from the private sector, civil society, science as well as international organizations and government agencies has potential in this regard. Their ambitions are great, but it remains to be seen what can actually be realized. The following article is intended to provide a first assessment.

The complex nature of battery value chains

The battery is considered a key technology for the energy and mobility transition and thus for the achievement of national and international climate protection goals. It is essential for electromobility and an indispensable storage medium for electricity from renewable energy sources.

As a building block for a structural transformation, the battery is therefore considered to have great potential. At the same time, their intertwined and fragmented value chain poses immediate risks to society and the environment. The list of problems is long, starting with child labor and the displacement of indigenous peoples and not ending with water shortages, land degradation and corruption. The massive costs of the booming battery production are not incurred in those countries where the electric vehicles are mainly used, but above all in those countries where the raw materials required are mined. For example, in the copper and cobalt mining areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, child labour, unsafe working conditions and health risks from hazardous chemicals are documented. The villages of the Atacama Desert in Chile suffer from water shortages and inadequate protection of indigenous rights due to lithium mining there.

The multiplicity of complexity requires legal regulations and cooperation

Containing these risks requires a global and collaborative approach. No single stakeholder has the necessary capacity and power to transform the global value chain towards more sustainability. Against the background of a highly fragmented value chain that stretches across many countries and continents and includes a multitude of stages, increased cooperation is necessary to strengthen socially and environmentally more sustainable business practices.

This collaborative approach must be based on legislation that obliges companies to identify, mitigate and ultimately end negative impacts on human rights and the environment throughout their value chain. Multi-stakeholder partnerships can provide support in the practical implementation of relevant legal regulations.

Multi-stakeholder partnerships as a tool for more sustainable value chains

Multi-stakeholder partnerships are a form of cooperation between actors from the private, public, civil and/or scientific sectors that exhibit a certain degree of institutionalization and pursue a common purpose. In global value chains, they can be a tool to address the social, environmental and economic impacts of corporate practices and to contain risks such as human rights violations, environmental pollution, child and forced labor and corruption.

The partnerships bring together representatives from business, NGOs, trade unions, civil society, academia and governments. Because various stakeholders bring different perspectives, experiences and knowledge, multi-stakeholder partnerships can pool resources, tackle challenges holistically and develop practicable, innovative solutions.

As a governance tool in global value chains, multi-stakeholder partnerships can take on different roles:

Providing dialogue and learning platforms Developing voluntary standards of conduct for companies Creating mechanisms for checking and complying with rules Issuing labels and certifications

However, multi-stakeholder approaches are not without controversy in practice and in the scientific literature. They are often considered to be time and resource consuming, require a high level of engagement and commitment on the part of the stakeholders involved, have limited ability to deliver quick and effective solutions and are seen as a tool with no guarantee of success. In addition, they are often criticized for their exclusivity of key stakeholders involved and their lack of transparency.

Over 140 stakeholders in the Global Battery Alliance

Die GET was founded in 2017 at the World Economic Forum and has since grown to become the world‘s largest battery value chain partnership.

As a multi-stakeholder partnership, it brings together over 140 interest groups along the global battery value chain – from raw material mining and processing to the production of modules and cells to the actual battery production and use as well as recycling/re-use. The stakeholders involved represent the private, public, civil and scientific sectors. In addition to industrial giants such as BASF, Glencore and CATL, international organizations and NGOs, the global trade union federation IndustriAll as well as universities and research institutes are also represented.

The activities of the multi-stakeholder alliance are based on jointly developed guiding principleswhich relate to three pillars:

Building a circular battery value chain Building a low-carbon economy, creating new jobs and additional economic value Respect for human rights and economic development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations

A product pass connects stakeholders and is intended to create transparency in the value chain

Over three years, the Global Battery Alliance developed the Prototype a digital battery pass. It should contain technical information, data of origin and information on sustainability for each individual physical battery. For this purpose, data should be collected and aggregated along their entire value chain.

The battery pass has three objectives:

Transparency along the entire value chain for all relevant stakeholders Benchmarking by setting minimum standards for sustainable and responsible batteries Validating and tracking progress towards a sustainable and responsible battery

The sustainability indicators of the battery pass are based on three sets of rules (Greenhouse Gas Rulebook, Child Labour Index and Human Rights Index), which were developed with the involvement of stakeholders from the private, public and civil sectors. What is currently still based on a voluntary basis and self-disclosure is to become a prerequisite for receiving a corresponding seal of approval at a later date.

Battery pass efforts are consistent with the new one EU-Batterieverordnung, which makes digital battery passports mandatory for industrial batteries with a capacity of more than 2 kWh and for electric vehicle batteries. Although the Global Battery Alliance takes into account the new labeling and information requirements at EU level, it wants to create a globally applicable solution that goes beyond regional regulatory requirements.

The Global Battery Alliance, a partnership with potential…

The flagship initiative shows both the willingness of the industry to adopt standardized approaches and the feasibility of the concept of a digital product passport. With a common vision and the involvement of a wide range of stakeholders in the development of standards and rules, not only trust is created, but also legitimacy and acceptance of decisions and measures.

The Global Battery Alliance digital product passport and the partnership itself are an important step in strengthening collaboration along the battery value chain and improving sustainability and transparency in the battery industry. The alliance can support the implementation of legal requirements, disseminate more ambitious standards, and advocate for a corresponding tightening of the legal framework.

Due to the lack of empirical discussion, the actual effectiveness of the Global Battery Alliance is not yet apparent. Accordingly, a critical examination and evaluation of their impact at stakeholder, country and global level is required.

… and limits as well as own risks

Despite the large number of stakeholders involved, Allianz does not manage to involve sufficiently different interest groups. In particular, local communities, civil society, environmental protection organizations and small and medium-sized enterprises are severely underrepresented. Instead, the partnership includes many industrial giants, which risks further concentration of power and sidelined smaller companies and alternative solutions. It also fails to adequately address the needs and concerns of those most affected by the impact of battery production.

In addition, the lack of transparency of the Global Battery Alliance with regard to its activities, financing and decision-making processes should be criticized. This requires improved reporting and clear mechanisms for accountability to stakeholders. Because for a partnership to have legitimacy, it not only needs the involvement of diverse stakeholders and a consensual orientation, but also fairness and transparency of the internal structures and processes (input legitimacy).

It remains to be seen how far and how effective the solutions developed by the Global Battery Alliance will be. Irrespective of the question of whether the voluntary rules are sufficient to enforce an actual transformation of the battery value chain, mechanisms for enforcing and monitoring the self-imposed rules (output legitimacy) are also required.

Criteria for the legitimacy of multi-stakeholder partnershipsInput LegitimacyOutput Legitimacy – Stakeholder Involvement

– Procedural fairness of deliberation processes

– Promotion of a consensual orientation

– Transparency of structures and processes – Reach

– Effectiveness

– Enforcement and MonitoringSource: Mena and Palazzo (2012)

Conclusion

Despite its ambitious goals and initial minor successes, it remains to be seen whether the partnership will not only remain a platform for announcements, but will actually have an impact where the social and ecological costs of battery production are incurred. Further discussion is required, which the Global Battery Alliance makes the subject of critical analyzes and evaluates in terms of their input and output legitimacy.

Irrespective of the need to make the battery value chain more sustainable, it remains urgent for the mobility transition to think beyond the technology focus and intensify efforts towards transport shifting and transport avoidance alongside transport improvement.

