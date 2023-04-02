The Masked Singer: guests Nathalie Guetta, Mrs. Coriandoli and Gabriel Garko

Appointment on Saturday 1st April on Rai 1 with the third episode of “The Masked Singer”, the talent game show produced in collaboration with Endemol Shine Italy. Leading the game show that turns audiences into detectives is Milly Carlucci. At her side, five exceptional detectives: Christian De Sica, Iva Zanicchi, Serena Bortone, Flavio Insinna and Francesco Facchinetti. At the moment, there are nine spectacular masks left in the competition: Squalo, Riccio, Cavaliere Veneziano, Ciuchino, Porcellino, Stella, Hamster, Black Squirrel and Hippopotamus. After the unveiling of the Swan, in the first episode, which hid Sandra Milo and Antonio Mezzancella, last Saturday the identities of the Colombi and della Rosa were revealed who hid, respectively, Simona Izzo and Ricky Tognazzi and Valeria Fabrizi.

This third episode will be enriched by many incursions: Nathalie Guetta, Mrs. Coriandoli and Gabriel Garko will arrive in the studio, among the main suspects as identities under the masks of the Hamster, the Piglet, the Shark or the Venetian Knight. And who knows if someone else decides to come and visit to deny or sidetrack the hypotheses made.

In each episode, together with the public at home, they evaluate the performances of the competitors in the race via social voting. Furthermore, listening to their singing performances, they will make assumptions and hypotheses trying to catch every clue useful for revealing the identity hidden under all those colorful feathers, sparkling sequins and voluminous costumes. Fundamental to the investigation, the popular investigative pool led by Sara Di Vaira, in the guise of “Lead Investigator”, who will actively contribute to the detective work together with his assistant Rossella Erra. Once again this year, the masked singers have the opportunity to respond live to the questions of the investigators who, together with the public involved in the game, can study the pauses, phrases and inflections of their voice which, however, is counterfeited.

