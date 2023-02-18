Home Business On Women’s Valentine’s Day, she found a gold chain in the trash can: the former owner asked her to go back to the hot discussion among netizens.
On Women’s Valentine’s Day, she found a gold chain in the trash can: the former owner asked her to go back to the hot discussion among netizens.

On Women’s Valentine’s Day, she found a gold chain in the trash can: the former owner asked her to go back to the hot discussion among netizens.

Today’s news, according to Star Video, a woman in Hefei, Anhui shared a video saying:On Valentine’s Day, I went to the trash can and found a gold bracelet, a lipstick and 520 yuan in cash by accident. Although I was laughed at by the sanitation uncle, I still feel very happy.

After sharing the video on the Internet, I didn’t expect to be privately messaged by a man who said that he put the gold chain in the flower for his girlfriend, who threw the flower away in anger.The other party also told the grams and standard numbers of the gold bracelet. The woman said: She had already chatted with the other party in private, and made an appointment to return it to him the next day.

After the incident was exposed, it aroused heated discussions among netizens.Some netizens said, “If it’s me, I’ll put it back in the trash can” and “Be more low-key when you pick it up in the future.” Some netizens ridiculed: “The trash can on Valentine’s Day is the secret to getting rich.”

Previously, some netizens shared their experience of “picking up trash” on Valentine’s Day on social platforms, which quickly aroused the resonance of a large number of netizens. In addition to squatting by the trash can to pick up flowers on Valentine’s Day, there are also exquisite cakes, lighters, snacks and money folded into hearts. There are even mobile phones, luxury goods, perfumes, etc. These are gifts that convey emotions, but they appear in the trash can.

Some netizens said that behind the phenomenon of “love and gifts” that are discarded in the trash can after changing hands,It is undoubtedly a waste, not only a waste of money, but also a waste of emotion.

