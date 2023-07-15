One company: in Bulgaria the lowest minimum wage in Europe, only 1.62 euros per hour

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Europe, the lowest minimum wage is that of Bulgaria, only 1.62 euros per hour. The highest is that of Luxembourg, at 11.97 euros. Unindustria enters the debate in recent days on whether or not to introduce a minimum wage by law in Italy, and it does so by showing the breadth of the range existing in the Old Continent.

According to calculations by the association, in France the minimum wage is 10.03 euros, in Germany it is 9.19 euros, in Belgium 9.41 euros, in the Netherlands 9.33 euros, in Spain 6.09 euros and in the UK of 9.54 euros. The minimum wage, recalls Unimpresa, exists in all Member States: in some cases it is established by law, in others by collective bargaining. There are 21 countries in which legal minimum wages exist, while in six states – Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Austria, Finland and Sweden – minimum wage protection is provided exclusively by collective agreements.

«Given that the average monthly salary of the European States is equal to approximately 924 euros – reads a note from the association – if the European minimum wage were calculated on the basis of this average, it would never find the possibility of approval, as it would determine for many countries an unsustainable increase in the cost of labor and thus the growth in the level of unemployment, the increase in irregular work and the loss of competitiveness”. For Unimpresa, if Italy fixed the legal minimum wage threshold at 9 euros gross per hour, the national wage level would become one of the highest among the member countries. The workers involved in the wage increase would amount to 2.9 million, with an average annual wage increase of 1,073 euros and a total cost for companies estimated at around 6.7 billion.