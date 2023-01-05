The challenges for the global financial market identified at the end of 2022 make clear the weight of the most recent geopolitical trends. It is now clear the importance of the answer and of theimpact of central banks in support of monetary policies in a context of high inflation and volatility, marked by the need for an energy transition and with the disruptive effects of technology on the previous balances.

It can be read in the report edited by Antonio De Negri, CEO of Smart Bankaccording to which geopolitical frictions will exert sufficient pressure on general macroeconomic volatility (including economic activity and financial markets) and on inflation, which will remain for Western countries at an average level higher than around 2% in previous decades , implying the continuation of containment maneuvers by central banks.

De Negri predicts that in February the Fed can implement a further increase of 50 bps for a terminal level of 5.1% in 2023, and that in the same way the Bce may increase by 150 bps by the end of 2023, with a terminal level of the rate at 3.5%.

Energy sector remains in the spotlight

The energy sector will remain in focus this year as well. The conflict in Ukraine, with the resulting reduction in supply, has revealed the real dependence of Western countries on Russian energy and nuclear powerwith the effects of slowing down the ongoing energy transition goals.

The top manager will carefully monitor the possibility of upward pressure, given the shortage of supply compared to demand, in the short and medium term, on the prices of the raw materials necessary for the energy transition such as copper, nickel and cobalt.

The evolution of the tech sector

As for the crisis of the supremacy of American old tech stocks in 2022, if it is unlikely that some companies in the group will be able to reverse the current negative trend in profitability, for others it is possible the transition from growth engines to quality mature companies.

De Negri thinks that such a transformation could suggest an ongoing change in the evolution of the technology sector towards a wider field of applicationfor example for the diffusion of robotics and automation, for alternative energy and transport platforms, for life sciences and biotechnology, as well as for the field of applications in view of improving energy efficiency and resources.

The new champions for Smart Bank

De Negri hypothesizes that new growth champions could emerge from the group of companies that manage to bring the digital revolution to the physical world. Among these, the experts of Smat Bank follow Biogen (BBIB), a biotechnology company founded by Nobel laureates Walter Gilbert and Philip Sharp and focused on the research and development of specific treatments for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis and spinal atrophy.

For the same sector, Smat Bank analysts also follow Signify Health (SGFY), a health care tech company that provides a health platform that uses advanced analytics to offer payment plans for therapies and which has the US government’s Medicare Program among its main customers. The company has already announced that it is close to an extraordinary acquisition by CVS Health in the first half of 2023.

Finally, in the distribution Smart Bank experts look to the German multinational Kion Group (KGX), specializing in the production of warehouse automation equipment.