Sales of Chinese brands are on the rise

The German manufacturer is working on delivering its electric cars. While ID.4 seems to hold up the request, ID.3 fails to deliver the same results. Sales of Chinese brands recorded a 72% increase, with 3,501 electric cars registered during the month of July. MG led with nearly 3,000 units, up 56%, followed by BYD with 238 units. Chinese manufacturers are slowly climbing the charts, becoming a credible alternative especially for those looking for an affordable and attractive electric.

The best-selling car in Europe is the Vw T-Roc

Almost half of the Chinese electric cars sold in July were registered in Sweden and Norway. In the general classification by model, the small VW SUV, the T-Roc, took pole position for the first time, this is the second time since October 2021 in which an SUV is the leader. Volkswagen increased sales of the T-Roc by 15% due to strong demand in Italy (+ 73%) and the UK (+ 87%), the second and third most important markets for the T-Roc. Among the top 10, the Peugeot 208 achieved results up 51% after a 96% increase in Italy.

Kia Sportage, sales boom in Germany

Fiat achieved good results from the electrified version of the Fiat 500 with registrations up 37% to 5,000 units, becoming the best-selling pure electric car in the month. Kia, on the other hand, entered the top 10 of the month of July thanks above all to the latest version of the Sportage which guaranteed an increase in demand for its flagship SUV even in triple digits both in Germany (+ 108%) and also in France. (+ 122%) demonstrating the great appreciation by the public of the evolutionary restyling of the model of the Korean brand.

Peugeot 308 sales up 129%

Other excellent results in July were those of the Toyota Yaris Cross in eleventh position in the ranking with 12,185 units and fifth position among best-selling SUVs. However, the success of the Yaris Cross continued to limit sales of the Yaris sedan which fell 21% in July. Peugeot registered 8,585 units of the 308, up 129% as the fourth best-selling compact. Its direct competitor, the Renault Megane, recently upgraded with the launch of the electric version, recorded an increase of 54% equal to almost 7,300 units.

The other fastest growing models in Europe

Good results also for Cupra Formentor which continues to record significant growth throughout Europe (+ 60% in July), but Renault Arkana also performed quite well (+ 59%), as did BMW for the 4 Series (+ 50 %). The Chinese brand MG achieved an important result in July sales with the ZS (+ 100%), as well as Mercedes with the V-Class (+ 98%) and finally the Land Rover Rover with the always suggestive Evoque (+ 100%).