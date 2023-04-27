One in 5 cars sold is electric but in China they cost a third

For every five cars sold in 2023, one will be electric. The forecast is from the International Energy Agency, according to which the global demand for battery-powered vehicles “is exploding”.

In 2022, over 10 million electric cars were registered worldwide for a cost of 425 billion dollars. Growth was strong in all markets with a few exceptions including Italy, where electric registrations are stuck at 3.7% of the market. This year, however, the global total is expected to increase by 35%, reaching 14 million and bringing the share of electricity to 18%.

The trend is set to continue in the coming years. In 2030, the IEA estimates, battery-powered cars will account for at least 60% of sales in China, the United States and the European Union. A revolution in mobility fraught with industrial and geopolitical unknowns.

According to the Agency, the switch to electricity will lead to a drop in oil consumption in the order of 5 million barrels per day (about 5% of total demand). This will lead to reduced revenues not only for petrostates but also for countries that levy taxes on petrol and diesel. In the EU, for example, the revenue shortfall will be around 50 billion and this considering the increase in revenues from taxes on electricity.

The greatest unknown, however, concerns the geographical structure of the car industry. In fact, with electric power, productive traction is moving towards the East. Last year, more than 60% of sales were concluded in China, where half of all battery-powered cars produced in history circulate. This primacy has allowed Beijing to exploit economies of scale to create a supply chain that is not only efficient but also technologically advanced.

The average price of an electric utility vehicle in China is now below $10,000, less than a third of what it costs for American and European consumers. It is therefore not surprising that the country is responsible for over 35% of global exports of battery-powered cars, assuming the role that with internal combustion engines belongs to Germany and, to a lesser extent, to the United States.

It will not be easy to undermine the hegemony of China which alone controls 75% of the global production of batteries for electric cars.

The EU and the US to fill the industrial gap with monumental incentive plans. So far, the US Inflation Reduction Act has been more effective, managing to attract 52 billion in investments from manufacturers and battery producers in eight months.