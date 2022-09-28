Listen to the audio version of the article

More than one in three Italians will cut waste in the coming months, adopting solutions at home to save food and recover what is left at the table with a green shift driven by inflation and rising bills. The calculation comes from Coldiretti, based on Coop data, on the occasion of the international day of awareness on food waste and losses on Thursday 29 September, established by the United Nations.

Every year, in Italian homes, an average of 67 kilos of food are thrown per inhabitant: better than France (85 kilos), Germany (75 kg) and Great Britain (77 kg) but worse than Russia (33 kilos), South Africa (40 kilos) and India (50 kilos). Almost one billion tons of food is wasted every year in the world, equal to 17% of all that produced. Leading the ranking of waste are private homes, says Coldiretti, where on average about 11% of the food purchased is thrown away, while canteens and retailers throw away 5% and 2% respectively. Food waste also has a negative impact on energy expenditure and waste disposal: it is estimated that the emissions associated with food waste represent 8-10% of the total greenhouse gases.

In the first half of 2022, the Food Bank saved 19,845 tons of food from waste, down compared to the same period in 2021. But the numbers of poverty are on the rise: “From the beginning of the year to today, 85 thousand more people (now almost 1,750,000) have turned to one of the 7,600 structures we support throughout Italy – recalled Giovanni Bruno, president of the Banco Alimentare Foundation – we also record a 30% decline in economic donations from companies and individuals ”.

On the occasion of the UN day against waste, many companies have launched initiatives for the recovery of food. Like the Cirfood cooperative, for example, which signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the multi-utility Hera to collaborate on projects aimed at promoting the circular economy, environmental sustainability and sustainable mobility. Or like the associates of Assica, which brings together the meat and cured meats industry, who will promote an anti-waste program in collaboration with the Food Bank.