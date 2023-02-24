One of Toyota’s best-selling sedans, the new Camry renderings are exposed: more handsome than Lexus ES

On February 23, Kuaitech obtained a set ofNew Toyota CamryAccording to the latest false image renderings, the car may be unveiled this year and go on sale early next year, when it will be introduced into China by GAC Toyota.

As one of Toyota’s most well-known and best-selling cars, the Camry can be said to be world-renowned. For a long time, the Camry has been a stable and homely style, but this design may be changed on the new generation of models.

Judging from the renderings, the new car will use Toyota’s latest family design concept,Full view of the front face of the new Crown, Prius, etc.with sharp granular headlight light sources, brand new C-shaped daytime running lights, and a wide air intake grille below, the overall combination is more youthful, even more handsome than Lexus ES.

The side will use fuller lines to outline a powerful and impactful shape. With the blackened multi-spoke wheels, the whole looks more fashionable, and the tail has also been updated.With slightly upturned duck wingsin order to match the younger front face, there is a high probability that a through-type light group will be used, but the taillight light source will have a different design idea.

As for new car interiors, orXu will look at the new Crown sedan, which has a similar dual screento further enhance the sense of technology in the car, of course, it will still be difficult to match the experience of self-owned brands.

In terms of power system, the new Camry may give up the fuel version and provide two hybrid versions of 2.5L and 2.4T, matching the E-CVT gearbox. However, considering the conservative nature of Japanese companies,In the domestic market, the 2.0L fuel version may remain for a whileAs for plug-in hybrid models, there are bound to be plans.