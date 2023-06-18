Home » One out of two Italians: FI will disappear. The poll after Berlusconi’s death
One out of two Italians: FI will disappear. The poll after Berlusconi’s death

Brothers of Italy almost 30%

One out of two Italians, exactly 49.7%, believes that after the death of Silvio Berlusconi Forza Italia will dissolve. 50.3% of the sample does not think so. This is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

In the direct challenge between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, the prime minister rises again and reaches 62.1% against 37.9% for the secretary of the Democratic Party. Among the parties, Fratelli d’Italia is close to 30%, the League is just under 9% while Forza Italia rises slightly to 7.2%. Pd still under 20% while the 5 Star Movement is at 15.9%.

