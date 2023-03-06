Home Business One person is CEO and President
Business

One person is CEO and President

by admin
One person is CEO and President

More power, less control: the once frowned upon double mandate is becoming socially acceptable again in the Swiss corporate world

One exception is catching on: more and more company leaders are taking on both jobs at the same time, the chief post and the chairmanship of the board of directors.

Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch also wants to be elected President.

Image: Walter Bieri/Keystone

In the US: on the decline. In Great Britain: frowned upon. In Germany: forbidden. And in Switzerland: on the rise. In any case, the management of companies in a dual mandate is enjoying increasing popularity again in this country, even with large listed companies. The reasons for the concentration of power vary from company to company, but the result is always the same: Ultimately, with the merger of the presidency of the board of directors and the top post, the fate of the company is in the hands of a single person. Of course, the risk is borne by the shareholders, who are often presented with a fait accompli.

See also  Wall Street towards cautious start of the semester, waiting for payrolls and Opec +. New collapse of CureVac

You may also like

SBB Ducrot, Orell Füssli Pfister, Switzerland Tourism

Government, openness to migrants. Businesses: we need 200,000...

Shan Zenghai, deputy to the National People’s Congress:...

Gastronomy and good weather allow Ramseier to grow

Rete, Cdp wants Tim and challenges Kkr: the...

Massacre of migrants, Meloni summons Piantedosi: “Too many...

Downstream demand is sluggish, and beans are in...

Ralph Hamers is sailing the wave of success...

Wall Street starts new week on the upside....

The price boom is over

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy