More power, less control: the once frowned upon double mandate is becoming socially acceptable again in the Swiss corporate world One exception is catching on: more and more company leaders are taking on both jobs at the same time, the chief post and the chairmanship of the board of directors.

Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch also wants to be elected President. Image: Walter Bieri/Keystone

In the US: on the decline. In Great Britain: frowned upon. In Germany: forbidden. And in Switzerland: on the rise. In any case, the management of companies in a dual mandate is enjoying increasing popularity again in this country, even with large listed companies. The reasons for the concentration of power vary from company to company, but the result is always the same: Ultimately, with the merger of the presidency of the board of directors and the top post, the fate of the company is in the hands of a single person. Of course, the risk is borne by the shareholders, who are often presented with a fait accompli.