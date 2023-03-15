You must follow these steps in order to receive the flat-rate energy fee. Luis Alvarez via Getty Images

Since March 15, students and technical students have been able to apply online for the student energy allowance of 200 euros. You have to go to the website for that “One-time payment 200” register. You need a BundID account and the access code of your educational institution. You can create the BundID account either with your online ID or with an Elster certificate. If you don’t have either, you need a PIN in addition to the access code.

Students can apply for the energy cost allowance

Since March 15th you can get the 200 euros on the website “One-time payment 200” apply online. Students who were enrolled at a university in Germany on December 1, 2022 and have their place of residence or habitual abode in Germany will receive a one-off payment. Furthermore, technical students receive the lump sum if they were registered at their training center on December 1st and their place of residence is in Germany.

You need this to apply for the 200 euros

To apply for the one-time payment online, you will receive an access code from your training facility. You must also prove your identity with a BundID account. To create a BundID account, you either need your online ID function, which you have to activate, or an Elster certificate.

Can I get the 200 euros without an online ID and Elster certificate?

Yes, that is also possible. Anyone who has neither an online ID card nor an Elster certificate can complete a basic registration and create a BundID account with a user name and password. In addition to your access code, you need a PIN from your training center to apply for the 200 euros online.