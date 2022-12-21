Why don’t you buy a folding screen phone?

On the Internet, this problem has nearly 300 comments, the price is too expensive, the weight is too heavy, the crease is obvious, and the fit is bad. Until the end of 2021, the folding screens of various companies seemed to have opened up, and suddenly they were well received by users. The most representative of them is OPPO Find N.

A year has passed, and the title of “Best Folding Screen” has its own title. The OPPO Find N2 series released last week has done two things well with two phones, which makes me want to put the title of “Best Folding Screen Experience” The title is written on the front of OPPO Find N2.

Starting today, “hover” has a new way of playing

When it comes to folding screen mobile phones, some people care about the daily experience of its external screen, and some people look forward to the efficient work of the internal screen. But what can best experience the unique experience of folding screens is not the inner and outer screens, but the half-folded hovering.

Find N2 inherits the stepless hovering hinge of the first generation, as long as it is placed on the desktop at an angle that is convenient for viewing, it can be hovered for viewing. Hovering gives the mobile phone a natural stand, and almost all scenes that require a mobile phone stand do not need a lot of trouble.

When watching a movie, half of the screen is used to watch the movie, and half of the screen is used for control; when exercising, Find N2 is a personal trainer; even during a meeting, it can free your hands and help you immerse yourself in your work. Rich third-party app adaptations make me fold the screen every time I enter an app to see if it will surprise me.

Among the third-party apps, my favorite is the hovering of NetEase Cloud Music. In the hovering state of NetEase Cloud Music, the upper half of the screen will be like a floating speaker, and the lyrics will dance along with the music, while the lower half of the screen can slide to cut songs.

A simple hovering operation makes OPPO Find N2 a good table.

Hover also brings more ways to shoot. This natural bracket allows multiple people to take selfies and time-lapse shots, which can be easily done with only one mobile phone. Here is a little trick, turn on gesture photography in the “Shooting Mode” of the camera’s settings, just show your palm, and you can count down to take a group photo.

When I went out a few days ago, I recorded a section of the rippling Pearl River by the river. It has to be said that when time speeds up in the lens of your mobile phone, there will be new discoveries in every scenery that can be seen every day.

The folding structure also makes it easier for us to shoot at a lower angle. When I took photos that usually need to be squatted down with a waist-level perspective, I finally understood what it means to be “a good product is a piece of candy”. Well, really sweet.

If OPPO only did the above, it would not be considered a new way of hovering. Let’s unfold OPPO Find N2, fold it again, wait a moment, and welcome to a new feature: Hover Space.

OPPO Find N2 has been deeply customized at the bottom of the system. When you bend the phone on the desktop, you will enter the hovering space interface. The apps that support hovering are divided into four categories: camera, video, music, and sports. Continue to watch videos, continue Listening to music, one-key yoga, hovering in the hands of OPPO, and having fun.

For folding screen phones, creases may never be a problem that can be solved. But OPPO has done the opposite, making folding a major highlight of it. You don’t need to care about creases, you don’t need to worry about the outer screen or inner screen, and you can break the shackles of the two-dimensional plane of the mobile phone to have a folding screen mobile phone with both hardware and software. new experience.

OPPO also brought a hovering easter egg for Find N2. Maybe you want the screen to be closer to you, or maybe you are worried about wearing the outer screen on an uneven desktop. When you are watching dramas, just stand up the phone like a tent , The external screen is as good-looking as chasing dramas.

Not only OPPO Find N2, but also the “Pocket Magic Box” OPPO Find N2 Flip, which was released together with it. With the support of hovering, it can handle various complex shooting angles without the need for a mobile phone bracket.

If you like to take pictures of toys like me, you must try the hovering shooting of OPPO Find N2 Flip. The low enough shooting angle will bring enough surprises.

For example, this Mario, shot from a low angle, seems to be out of the frame, as if saying “Welcome” to me.

In the hands of girls, this small folding screen has become a practical “makeup mirror”, which can be easily handled by selfies and makeup.

Compared with OPPO Find N2’s comprehensive exploration of hovering, from hovering to take pictures, to moving the preview screen down when hovering, and then to the external screen preview, OPPO Find N2 Flip’s attempt at hovering can be described as easy.

OPPO Find N2: Big screen experience for small screen phones

The hovering experience of the OPPO Find N2 series surprised me, and the performance of the internal and external screens gave me the confidence to use it as the main machine.

Like the first generation, OPPO Find N2 still uses a small external screen. 5.54 inches is not too big today. For small-screen mobile phone lovers like me, the sense of operation in one hand is lore.

OPPO Find N2 uses two screens with E6 material and 120Hz refresh rate. After unfolding, the 7.1-inch inner screen is a bit square, but there is no inner screen with horizontal and vertical screens. The screen is consistent inside and outside and does not need to be used horizontally. OPPO Find N2 has a unique sense of immersion.

After I used OPPO Find N2 as the main machine for a week, the large-screen experience of this “small-screen flagship” gave me a hint of productivity.

A larger screen should not just enlarge the app interface proportionally, but should accommodate more information. In order to make more efficient use of the large screen, OPPO has made two attempts in terms of software experience: actively promoting third-party app adaptation and excellent multitasking system optimization.

Take the video editing app “Cuying” as an example. In the small screen mode, the monitor and the timeline are arranged up and down. If you want to import materials, you can only click the “+” on the right and select after jumping. But after unfolding the phone, the monitor of “Sniping” appeared on the left half of the screen, and the interface that needed to be operated, such as the timeline, moved to the right, and even left a space for displaying the material library.

“Little Red Book” has also been adapted. When viewing notes on the inner screen, the pictures and texts are listed on each side, and the information display is more efficient.

If there is no app adapted to large screens, the UI will also adapt to the screen layout and will not be roughly scaled up.

However, if you want to use the large screen efficiently, how can one app be enough? The split-screen experience of OPPO Find N2 can be called “whatever you want”.

In the adapted app, you can break the hierarchy constraints and realize the split screen in the app. For example, when using WeChat, you can chat and share with friends while reading official account articles.

Swipe down with two fingers to enter the split-screen interface, and click the center button to switch positions and change the layout.

You can also slide up the app to enter the small window, and run three apps on the same screen. This kind of operation is very suitable for updating Weibo while chatting with friends when the game is updated.

In the split-screen state, there is also a new way to take screenshots: slide three fingers in an app on the split screen, and after capturing the corresponding app interface, drag and share it to another app, making communication more efficient.

Hover conferences, split-screen collaboration, and adaptations for creative apps such as “Cuying” allow the internal screen of Find N2 to handle some productivity work. This time OPPO went a step further and equipped Find N2 with a stylus that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

As an editor, I often use OPPO Find N2 to review manuscripts recently. When I encounter problems, I can click the side button of the stylus to take a screenshot, and I can easily mark it and share it with my colleagues.

In the recent World Cup, as a fan of Argentina for many years, I used OPPO Find N2 to trace a piece of Messi’s stick figure while watching the game.

In other respects, the Snapdragon 8+ flagship chip, combined with the Mariana MariSilicon X NPU and the OPPO Hasselblad mobile phone imaging system, make the OPPO Find N2 the flagship phone of 2022 even without all the highlights of the folding screen.

OPPO Find N2 Flip: NO vase, YES external screen

If the highlight of OPPO Find N2 is the large screen, then the highlight of the 6.8-inch large-screen mobile phone OPPO Find N2 Flip is in the outer screen.

The external screen of OPPO Find N2 Flip is still a “big screen”. The 3.26-inch is large enough in the same type of products, and the proportion is regular, and there will be no adaptation problems like other external screens.

In addition to timing, weather, and schedule operations, the most practical function of the external screen is to take pictures. When using the main selfie, Find N2 Flip has a preview effect with almost no cropping. Perhaps, other “small folds” are called previews, and the outer screen of Find N2 Flip should be called composition.

Most of the folding screens have a function, that is, when using the internal screen to take pictures, use the external screen to display the shooting effect for the photographer as a reference, and the OPPO Find N2 series naturally did not fall behind. At this time, the linkage between the inner and outer screens allowed me to see the possibility of folding screens.

OPPO did not stop there, but added a new interactive gameplay to OPPO Find N2 Flip: just push and show.

When we open the external display screens such as payment codes and ticket collection codes, we can slide the app up and drag it to the left to “let go and push it to the external screen”. At this time, the payment code will be displayed on the external screen, and the large screen can still perform other tasks Operation, no need to wait in line at the payment page.

When paying, show the back of the phone to scan the code. The large enough external screen will not cause misunderstanding due to incomplete display interface. The mobile phone experience should be humanized.

The larger external screen also allows more interesting attempts at personalization. OPPO has built-in 5 cute pet wallpapers, which can make different interactive actions in different scenes, which is really cute.

Look, my cat can do yoga while charging.

Of course, you can also choose a GIF you like to make the external screen your own.

From commonly used to easy to use: one hover, one big screen

When experiencing the OPPO Find N2 series, a thought kept flashing in my mind: “How can I tell the editor-in-chief so that he can keep these two phones with me and use them for a while longer.”

There’s no particular reason, it’s just that I think it works well. The Find N2 series is easy to use, in the excellent hovering experience, and in the excellent large-screen optimization.

When I was working, OPPO Find N2 was almost always hovering on my desktop. When I was busy, I used it as a floating speaker to play background music. When I was resting, I turned it into a “tent” to relax after watching the show.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip conquered me with its practical external screen. Even if the small and exquisite vertical folding screen is mainly used as an internal screen, the external screen should not become a vase. Coupled with a 4300mAh battery and 44W super flash charge that are enough for one day, the OPPO Find N2 Flip with dual-card 5G can also be used as a main machine.

If other manufacturers launch the same type of folding screen mobile phone in the future, I think OPPO Find N2 Flip will definitely become the target of everyone’s key benchmarking under the name of “Friend N2 Flip”.

Recently, ChatGPT, a chat robot model developed by OpenAI, exploded on the Internet. I didn’t resist the temptation and asked it a question: how do you think about folding screen phones.

ChatGPT gave me this answer: At present, folding screen technology is still in its early stages, but it has great potential and may bring a series of new applications and usage methods.

You know, GhatGPT’s knowledge reserve is before 2021. In its “memory”, there is no OPPO Find N2, or even the contention of a hundred schools of thought on folding screen phones after the release of the first generation OPPO Find N. But it still made a judgment: the folding screen may bring a series of new applications and usage methods.

A foldable phone should not be a foldable tablet, nor should it be a “foldable phone” where the outer screen takes up 70% of the usage time. The outer screen, inner screen, and folding should all be foldable phones, which are different from straight phones and tablets. computer place. In OPPO’s understanding, “folding” hides “the great potential of folding screens”, and “big screen” has “new applications and usage methods”.

Further hovering, smooth multi-tasking inner screen, and exquisite small folding “big screen experience” will continue to lead the development direction of folding screen mobile phones.