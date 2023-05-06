Onecoin Scam: Ex-Husband of “Crypto Queen” Ruja Ignatova Charged

There is news in the case of the billion dollar fraud with the cryptocurrency Onecoin. The “Handelsblatt” reports that the ex-husband of the mastermind Ruya Ignatowa has been charged.
The lawyer is accused of money laundering in three counts.
The man maintained a private and business relationship with the “cryto queen” Ruya Ignatowa, who had been missing for five years.
With the fictitious cryptocurrency “Onecoin” investors worldwide were robbed of their money. The damage caused by the fraud is in the billions and was also a topic in our podcast “Power and Millions”. Now there’s news like the “Handelsblatt“ reported: The ex-husband of the mastermind Ruya Ignatova was charged.
Ruja Ignatova’s ex-husband: indictment before the Darmstadt Regional Court
As a spokesman for the authorities told the “Handelsblatt”, the public prosecutor’s office had brought charges against a 44-year-old man to the Great Criminal Court of the Darmstadt Regional Court. It is about the accusation of money laundering in three cases. The man’s name has not been confirmed. According to information from the “Handelsblatt”, it is Ignatova’s ex-husband.
The lawyer allegedly laundered money from the crypto scam
Specifically, according to the public prosecutor’s office, it is a transfer of 7.69 million euros. A Hong Kong-based company did this in 2016, and the money flowed into a private account of the accused. According to information from the “Handelsblatt”, the investigators assume that the payment was initiated by Ignatova and came from the fraud with the alleged cryptocurrency.
The newspaper goes on to say that as part of the investigation at the beginning of 2022, there was a major raid in six cities. Officials searched private homes and business premises, and the public prosecutor’s office confiscated evidence and assets.
A multi-level relationship
According to “Handelsblatt”, the two met while studying law and married in the mid-2000s. After that, Ruja Ignatova started her career at the management consultancy McKinsey and her husband joined a major international law firm. The relationship was both personal and professional.
The newspaper writes that the man was involved in Ignatova’s business before “Onecoin”. Ruja Ignatova bought a ailing foundry with her father in 2010. However, instead of reorganizing the company, she plundered it financially. The foundry went bankrupt and Ignatova was sentenced to 14 months probation for delaying bankruptcy and fraud. The lawyer is said to have negotiated the purchase contract.
There is still no trace of Ignatova
For the accused, who did not want to comment on the allegations when asked by the “Handelsblatt”, this chapter is not yet closed. How the case ends for Ignatova is also open. The self-proclaimed “crypto queen” was last seen at Athens Airport in 2017. Since then there has been no trace of her. According to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” more and more people believe that Ignatova is no longer alive.
dead