



IT House News on March 3, OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone will be released at 14:30 on March 7. The phone has colors such as Black Rock and Celadon.OnePlus Ace 2V phone willEquipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship chip。

OnePlus officially warmed up that OnePlus mobile phones are fully manufactured by OPPO’s own factory, and all OnePlus products enjoy the same quality and service as flagships.OnePlus is fully connected to OPPO’s own factory and service system, and has high standards of production and after-sales service.. For the manufacture of mobile phones, etc.: motherboard design, tight fit, fully waterproof design for exposed interfaces; self-owned SMT, fully automatic process, 100% full inspection of each link; full traceability, digital quality control system, all materials can be traced.

OnePlus Ace 2V supports infrared remote control and full-featured NFC, small functions, big uses. By infrared remote control,This machine supports the control of various common home appliances such as TV, air conditioner, fan, etc. It is not afraid to find the remote control, and the mobile phone can also be remotely controlled; Equipped with NFC, a mobile phone is a bus subway card, access control card, campus card, car key, supports 300+ bus and subway rides, no need to bring a card when going out, easy to open a convenient life with one touch.

OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with a long-life version of 80W super flash charge, 5000mAh large battery,Supports 2x battery life, 4 years of durability。

OnePlus Ace 2V supports the game cloud computing private network, using 8 major cloud computing centers and more than 100,000 servers to escort the weak network game experience.Support nanosecond-level data fusion acceleration + operator channel acceleration + dedicated server accelerationThe number of high game delays in weak network environments is reduced by 99.43%, and the number of high game delays in congested online games is reduced by 82.75%.

The OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone is equipped with a 6.74-inch 120Hz variable refresh rate, 1.5K Super Retina 2772×1240 pixel resolution screen, supports 1.07 billion colors and HDR10+ display,1450 nits ultra-high brightness, supports high-frequency PWM dimming, and consumes 24.4% less power than 2K screens. This screen also supports the flagship Consonance touch technology on OnePlus Ace 2. With the blessing of Lingxi touch technology, whether it is sliding in daily applications or team battles in games, it can bring a silky and smooth user experience.

OnePlus also announced that it will completely cancel the memory version of the 8GB+128GB card price, and officially start the “double popularization” of 16GB+512GB large memory and large storage. The poster shows that the machine uses LPDDR5X for memory and UFS 3.1 for storage. Compared with ordinary LPDDR5, LPDDR5X has a 17% increase in read and write speed and a 26% reduction in power consumption, making the overall operation of the mobile phone smoother and more stable.

OnePlus Ace 2V comes standard with a three-stage switch.Supports three states of mute, vibration and ringing, one-button physical switching. The machine uses a 2.8D micro-arc glass back cover, which has a sharp vision and a warm touch.

The OnePlus Ace series mobile phones will completely eliminate the screen plastic bracket. The screen frame of the OnePlus Ace2V that eliminated the screen plastic bracket is only 1.46mm, and the chin is only 2.31mm. Achieve a thin and light body of 191.5g and 8.15mm.

IT Home summarizes previous revelations that OnePlus Ace 2V will use a 6.74-inch AMOLED centered punch-hole display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, an ultra-narrow bezel, and support for 2160Hz high-frequency dimming and 120Hz refresh rate. ColorOS 13 based on Android 13.

The phone has triple rear cameras, consisting of a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M main sensor with f/1.79 aperture and OIS; an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel front Camera.




