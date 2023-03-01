



【TechWeb】A few days ago, OnePlus officially announced that it will hold a new product launch conference at 14:30 on March 7th. At that time, it will launch the Dimensity version of the previously rumored OnePlus Ace 2 – OnePlus Ace 2V. V” stands for victory, winner. As the release time draws closer, the official warm-up of the aircraft is also more intensive. Now there is the latest news. Recently, Li Jie, the president of OnePlus China, further brought more details on the design of the phone.

According to the latest information released by Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, OnePlus Ace series will make a decision to “subvert industry practice”: completely eliminate the screen plastic bracket. Most users may not have noticed that in the past models of different gears, generally low-end and cost-effective models often use plastic brackets on the screen, which also brings cheap texture and wide screen borders. The problem. This time, the new OnePlus Ace 2V will cancel the screen plastic bracket, which not only brings stronger side integration and better grip, but also further realizes the ultra-narrow frame of 1.46mm and the ultra-narrow frame of 2.31mm. The chin brings a better frontal look and feel, and is known as “the straight-screen phone with the highest frontal value”.

In other aspects, according to previously exposed news, the new OnePlus Ace 2V will use a 6.74-inch 1.5K screen with a resolution of 2772 x 1240, support high-frequency dimming, and will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. Last year’s main high-end Soc, using TSMC’s 4nm process, has an AnTuTu running score of 1.05 million points, and will also be supplemented by a super-large memory of up to 16GB LPDDR5X. A three-camera module with a rear 64-megapixel OV64M main camera + 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro camera. In addition, the machine will have a built-in 5000mAh large-capacity battery and support 100W super fast charging.

It is reported that the brand-new OnePlus Ace 2V will meet with you at 14:30 on March 7th. Considering the starting price of the previous OnePlus Ace 2 of 2799 yuan, the new machine will be more cost-effective. We will wait and see for more details.



