



IT House News on March 1st, OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone will be released at 14:30 on March 7th. The phone comes in colors such as Black Rock and Celadon. OnePlus officially announced that the OnePlus Ace 2V phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship chip. “Better chips can bring smoother operating experience, less stuttering, stronger network capabilities, better video capabilities, and better game optimization.”

OnePlus Ace 2V comes standard with a three-stage switch.Supports three states of mute, vibration and ringing, one-button physical switching. The machine uses a 2.8D micro-arc glass back cover, which has a sharp vision and a warm touch.

The OnePlus Ace series mobile phones will completely eliminate the screen plastic bracket. The screen frame of the OnePlus Ace2V that eliminated the screen plastic bracket is only 1.46mm, and the chin is only 2.31mm.

IT Home summarizes previous revelations that OnePlus Ace 2V will use a 6.74-inch AMOLED centered punch-hole display with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels, ultra-narrow bezels, and support for 2160Hz high-frequency dimming and 120Hz refresh rate. With 12GB of LPDDR4x memory and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, Android 13-based ColorOS 13 is pre-installed.

The phone has triple rear cameras, consisting of a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M main sensor with f/1.79 aperture and OIS; an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M macro sensor, and a 16-megapixel front Camera. Built-in 5000mAh battery, supports 80W fast charging. It is reported that the machine will be launched under the name OnePlus Nord 3 in overseas markets.



