



OnePlus Ace 2V official announcement!See you on March 7th for the third “very mild” product

[Mobile China News]A few days ago, at the MWC 2023 exhibition, OnePlus officially showcased the new OnePlus 11 concept version. The cool design made many people never forget it. At the same time, OnePlus also announced an “easter egg” – OnePlus Ace 2V, OnePlus’s third “very mild” product in 2023. The letter “V” stands for victory, winner. According to the official statement, OnePlus Ace 2V is the most capable performance winner in the same gear.

OnePlus Ace2V

On February 28, the performance winner OnePlus Ace 2V officially announced: to popularize the flagship experience to the end, and to subvert the convention at 14:30 on March 7. In addition to the release time, OnePlus also generously announced the design of the new phone. According to the released pictures, OnePlus Ace 2V adopts a right-angle frame design, supplemented by a straight-facing screen, which looks very “tough”, with a centered single-hole design.

OnePlus Ace2V release time official announcement

There are three cameras on the rear of the phone, and the camera module consists of two circles. One of the larger cameras is located in the upper circle, and the other two smaller cameras are located side by side in the lower circle. Next to each of the two circles is a flashing light. The new machine is highly recognizable.

OnePlus Ace 2V is available in black rock and celadon color options. Among them, the black rock color matching uses the same silk glass as the flagship, which brings a delicate frosted texture and does not stick to fingerprints; the blue glaze color matching uses the same blue glaze glass as the flagship, which is as warm and moist as ceramics, and it is natural.

OnePlus Ace2V

Regarding the positioning of OnePlus Ace 2V as a “performance winner”, the official introduced the “story” behind the positioning of the new phone. Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, said: When defining this product, we found a lot of very strange “industry practices”. Make all kinds of compromises. We made a series of tough but good decisions with the OnePlus Ace 2V. In the end, OnePlus Ace 2V realized the texture design, performance, game experience and quality service of the same gear that subverted the industry practice.

Screenshot of Li Jie’s Weibo

“OnePlus Ace 2V will be another nuclear bomb-level product that can bring users a flagship experience and shock the industry.”

All rights reserved, may not be reproduced without permission

(This article is from Mobile China)



