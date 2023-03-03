



[Mobile China News]In this era of involution, it is not difficult to make a good mobile phone, but on the basis of being stable and easy to use, who dares to break the industry convention? Recently, OnePlus officially announced that it will hold a press conference for OnePlus Ace 2V on March 7. The official said that this phone will “subvert industry conventions” in many ways. According to Mobile China, OnePlus Ace 2V does have unique strength in terms of battery and fast charging.

OnePlus Ace2V

According to the latest official information, OnePlus Ace 2V will be equipped with a long-life version of 80W super flash charging. Not only that, the new machine will also have a built-in 5000mAh super large battery. This battery not only has a large capacity, but also has twice the lifespan of ordinary batteries, and can be “durable for 4 years”. To put it simply, OnePlus Ace 2V not only charges fast, has a long battery life, but also has a long lifespan!

OnePlus Ace2V battery life charging information

Since the official announcement of the new phone, OnePlus has successively released configurations and technologies that “subvert industry conventions” on the Ace 2V. For example, OnePlus Ace 2V will completely eliminate the screen bracket and cheap back cover technology, bringing the best design texture that may be the best in its class; it is fully equipped with flagship LPDDR5X specification memory as standard, bringing a 17% increase in read and write speed and 26 % power consumption is reduced, making the overall operation of the mobile phone smoother and more stable; the 8GB+128GB “card price” memory version is completely canceled, and the dual popularization of 16GB+512GB large memory and large storage is started; for the first time, the Dimensity 9000 The latest flagship chip is brought to this gear, and AnTuTu has a running score of more than 1.05 million, achieving the first performance among products in the same gear…

At present, there are still a few days before the press conference, and we expect OnePlus to bring us more “decisions” that “subvert industry practices”.



