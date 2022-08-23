August 21,OnePlus Ace Pro As a brand new designated machine, it made a stunning appearance in the 2022 PEL (Peace Elite Professional League) Summer Finals. Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, also appeared at the finals to present the award to the FMVP Guangzhou TT·Ajie, and jointly held a phone change ceremony with the FMVP for the PEL event, announcing that the OnePlus Ace Pro became the designated machine for the new PEL event.





2022PEL Summer Finals and Airdrop Festival Ceremony





Li Jie, President of OnePlus China, presented the FMVP Guangzhou TT·Ajie (the first on the right is Li Jie, and the middle is Ajie)

The Peace Elite Professional League has extremely strict requirements for the game machine. Only when the game frame rate, frame rate stability, heat dissipation performance and other indicators are obtained full marks can it become the designated machine for the competition. The OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, supplemented by careful software tuning. With the combination of software and hardware, OnePlus Ace Pro has passed the test of the competition machine after many tests, and finally became the designated machine for PEL’s new competition.





In terms of hardware configuration, OnePlus Ace Pro uses the first-generation Snapdragon® 8+ mobile platform + LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 top performance combination. All OnePlus Ace Pro series start with 12GB, the highest configuration is 16GB large memory, and the world‘s first instantaneous bandwidth technology has created a full-blooded version of 16GB large memory, which brings faster App startup, higher background keep-alives, and a more extremely smooth experience . In terms of heat dissipation, OnePlus Ace Pro exclusively creates a cooling system for ice and snow mountains. The first eight-channel full-penetration VC has a large heat dissipation area of ​​5177mm², all-copper material and 8 heat dissipation channels. The thermal conductivity is doubled compared to the ordinary VC, which effectively solves the heat dissipation problem during high-load games and continuously releases powerful performance.





On top of the top performance configuration, OnePlus Ace Pro brings the ultimate gaming experience by carefully adjusting the software. OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with the HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine, which effectively solves the problems of cliff-style frame drops and team fights through GPA frame stabilization technology and graphics heterogeneous technology. With the excellent cooperation of hardware and software, OnePlus Ace Pro has created a high-frame, stable-frame, and high-definition game experience, reaching a new height of game experience. OnePlus’ pursuit of game experience does not stop there, and it has also announced a strategic cooperation with the world‘s leading game engine, Unity Engine. HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine and Unity game engine “dual-engine linkage”, creating a 1+1>2 gaming experience.





In terms of game details such as screen, touch, and vibration, OnePlus Ace Pro has also been carefully polished. OnePlus Ace Pro uses a customized 120Hz ultra-sensitive flexible straight screen, supports 720Hz ultra-high touch sampling rate and up to 1000Hz extreme touch response, making extreme scene manipulation one step faster. In order to bring a more immersive gaming experience, OnePlus Ace Pro uses the exclusive first-ever super-sensing touch technology, combined with the flagship X-axis motor, to make the operation more hands-on and the vibration more delicate. In addition to polishing the details of hardware and software, OnePlus also cooperated with NV-Paraboy, a professional player in the PEL Peace Elite Professional League, to conduct tens of thousands of joint debugging tests on the OnePlus Ace Pro. The subtle differences in frame rate, picture quality, screen touch, etc. that only professional players can perceive, have been optimized, so that even professional players feel impeccable.

The smooth and dripping gaming experience is inseparable from the guarantee of signal and battery life. OnePlus Ace Pro is the first to support super n28 5G signal, with Wi-Fi directional acceleration and 5G dynamic adjustment technology, to ensure high-speed and stable signal. All OnePlus Ace Pro series come standard with a long-life version of 150W super flash charge + 4800mAh super-large battery, escorting the players’ long-lasting high-energy performance.





OnePlus Ace Pro combines extreme performance and comprehensive experience, and is very popular among users. On the day of the first sale, it achieved a dazzling achievement of over 100 million sales in 1 second across the entire network, and also achieved the double champion of Android mobile phone sales and sales in OPPO Mall, JD.com and Tmall. OnePlus Ace Pro is in hot sales, OnePlus Ace Pro 12GB+256GB version, priced at 3499 yuan; OnePlus Ace Pro 16GB+256GB version, priced at 3799 yuan; OnePlus Ace Pro 16GB+512GB version, priced at 4299 Yuan. Users can purchase from OPPO Mall, JD.com, Tmall, OnePlus authorized stores and other channels.



