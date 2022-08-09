



Li Jie, President of OnePlus China

Sina Technology News August 9 evening news, OnePlus today released a new product OnePlus Ace Pro, using the first-generation Snapdragon® 8 + mobile platform + LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 combination, equipped with up to 16GB memory, equipped with longevity version 150W fast charge, The starting price is 3499 yuan.

At the press conference, Li Jie, president of OnePlus China, said that for OnePlus Ace Pro, hardware performance is only the foundation, and the ultimate experience is the core. The OnePlus Ace Pro will be the industry’s first performance phone that combines performance with a full experience.

In terms of hardware configuration, the OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon® 8+ mobile platform. The Snapdragon 8+ adopts TSMC’s 4nm process technology, which improves the performance of the previous generation CPU and GPU by 10%, while reducing the power consumption by 30%. OnePlus Ace Pro also has a built-in full-blooded version of LPDDR5 memory and an overclocked version of UFS 3.1 flash memory, and is equipped with a cooling system for ice and snow mountains.

When the market generally adopts 12GB as the top memory solution, OnePlus Ace Pro is the first to start with 12GB and supports up to 16GB of large memory solutions.

OnePlus Ace Pro is the world‘s first instant bandwidth technology, which increases the amount of data captured in nanoseconds to 16 times, increases the app startup speed by 16%, the number of background keep-alives up to 35, and supports up to 58 commonly used apps for a long time Dwell in the background.

OnePlus Ace Pro also has software tuning for gaming scenarios. OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with the HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine. Through GPA frame stabilization technology and graphics heterogeneous technology, it solves the problem of cliff-style frame drops and team fights, ensuring stable game output at high frame rates. OnePlus Ace Pro has become the designated machine for the 2022 Peace Elite Professional League and the second League of Legends mobile game professional league.

OnePlus Ace Pro will be the first in the industry to support Super n28 5G signals. The n28 has the signal capability of wider signal coverage and stronger wall penetration capability. The OnePlus Ace Pro receives the n28 5G signal through 4 high-performance antennas and 4 channels at the same time, bringing the super n28. Compared with the ordinary n28, the 5G network speed of the super n28 is increased by 2 times, the signal reception range is increased by 1.96 times, and the signal anti-interference performance is improved by 2 times, allowing users to even be in dense office buildings, parking lots, suburbs and other places with poor network signals. scene, you can also enjoy the 5G network.

In terms of charging and battery life, all OnePlus Ace Pro series come standard with a long-life version of the 150W flash charge + 4800mAh battery combination, which takes only 19 minutes to charge from 1% to 100%. At the same time, the OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with a battery health engine. After being fully charged and discharged 1600 times, the battery health can still maintain more than 80%. Compared with the industry’s normal 800 times, the battery life is more than twice the industry’s.

OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with a customized 6.7-inch 120Hz flexible straight screen that supports 720Hz touch sampling rate, and the daily touch response speed is 6 times that of the screen display speed.

In terms of imaging, OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with IMX766+OIS optical image stabilization image combination, and adopts the exclusive optimized TurboNight night scene algorithm and capture algorithm to make night scene imaging faster and the capture success rate increased by 65%.

OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with ColorOS 12.1 system from the factory, which has been upgraded in many aspects such as convenient functions, privacy protection, and interesting functions.

OnePlus Ace Pro has two colors: Hessian and Qingwu. The 12+256 version is priced at 3499 yuan; the 16+256 version is priced at 3799 yuan; the 16+512 version is priced at 4299 yuan. (Zhang Jun)



