OnePlus launches 100W dual-port charger for the first time: supports 65W PD fast charging, starting at 229 yuan

Today, OnePlus released the 100W dual-port super flash charger for the first time.

It is understood that this charger adopts red and white classic color matching, and has a 90°foldable pin design for easy storage.

in addition,The new charger has a USB-A+Type-C dual interface. When single-port fast charging, it supports the longevity version of 100W super flash charging, and supports up to 65W PD protocol fast charging output.

It supports PD 45W+SUPERVOOC 50W fast charging output for simultaneous charging of laptops and mobile phones; simultaneous charging of two mobile phones supports SUPERVOOC 50W+SUPERVOOC 50W fast charging output.

This charger also adopts an innovative dual-transformer structure design, which brings better charging conversion efficiency, cool charging performance, and higher reliability and stability.

The set comes with a 10A Type-C to Type-C charging cablecan provide fast charging for devices with SUPERVOOC, VOOC. PD, QC, and PPS protocols, and can be plugged in front and back.

As for the price, the original price of the new product is 249 yuan, and the discount is limited229It costs only 199 yuan to purchase with OnePlus 11, and it will be officially launched on January 9.

Purchase link:Jingdong (229 yuan)

