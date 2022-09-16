The rise in interest rates will be felt especially on borrowers. Thus the ONF, the Federconsumatori National Observatory, which monitored the costs of mortgages, at variable and fixed rates, in 2021 and 2022, noting worrying upward trends, destined to worsen.

In detail, by taking out a fixed-rate mortgage today, you would have an average payment of 24% more onerous than that of a fixed-rate mortgage stipulated in December 2021. The relative cost of a fixed-rate mortgage of 115,000 euros for 25 years , for example, it increases by an average of € 31,769.40 in 2022. An impressive sum, if you think that it would be equivalent to about 57 monthly installments of a mortgage stipulated at today’s rates.

The situation is decidedly worse for those who have taken out a variable rate mortgage: in fact, if in the case just described the cost difference is only hypothetical, considering the stipulation made under different contractual conditions at different times, in the case of the variable rate mortgage instead the increase has a direct impact on payments in progress and, therefore, on citizens’ pockets.

In the case of a variable rate mortgage, of 115,000 euros for 25 years, the monthly payment has undergone an average increase of + 14%. This translates into an increase of +59.45 euros per month, or +713.38 euros per year. In fact, an installment, today, is equal to approximately 1.7 times the value of the installment of December 2021. Figures which, given the current economic prospects, are likely to increase.