2022 will not be a happy year for most of the world‘s economies, developed or developing. During the year, all suffered the worst inflation in decades for the global economy, especially in the developed world, including the US and the EU – both of which are close to 10% in 2022.

This is also the reason why the International Monetary Fund has a pessimistic view on the inflation rate of the global economy. It will rise to 8.8%, that is, the inflation rate has doubled in two years. As for the expectations for 2023, the report expects to remain at around 6.5% and fall to 4.1% in 2024.

The Bitter Fruit of the Russo-Ukraine War

Among the fastest-growing negative indicators for the global economy, Russia’s war in Ukraine sent oil prices on international markets to levels above $120 a barrel before falling after June 2022, but remain in limbo state.

The energy crisis is accompanied by rising food prices in the international market. Due to Russia’s war on Ukraine, both countries are important exporters of oil and food, delays in the movement of ships from both countries have created a real crisis and affected many developing and underdeveloped countries.

As a result, the general budgets of many countries were in disarray while they tried to adjust to developments affecting all their activities and inflationary sectors within the economy.

Here comes the importance of national economies becoming self-reliant in their development, and of planning to provide large quantities of goods that would otherwise depend on imports.

Developing countries bear the cost

Against the backdrop of persistently high global inflation, developing countries have experienced another wave within the framework of “imported inflation” as developing countries and LDCs depend on imports of many basic commodities from abroad . As a result, inflation remains high in most Arab countries in 2022, and the recent decline in oil prices in international markets could help lower inflation in 2023.

Especially given that the decline in oil prices has coincided with a clear breakthrough in Ukrainian and Russian food and oil commodity exports under the Istanbul Agreement, an agreement between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine under the auspices of the United Nations, The aim is to ensure that ships carrying oil and food are exported to countries around the world, but Russia has also demanded that the agreement include other commodities.

A notable feature of 2022 is the monetary policy pursued by the United States that raises interest rates to around 4.5%, causing the value of the dollar to appreciate against all other currencies, which in turn drives up inflation as many developing country currencies Devaluation, which is what is currently happening in many countries in the Arab world, such as Egypt, Tunisia, Syria and Lebanon.

Social Security

With inflation rising in major economies, citizens of developed countries such as the United States and the European Union are provided with certain social guarantees, which somewhat mitigate the negative effects of the crisis, such as caps on energy prices, Or tax major energy companies to ease the burden on other segments of society.

However, such social security does not exist in developing countries, including the Arab countries, where citizens can only cope with the tide of inflation within their personal ability, and the government can do nothing about it.

We must understand the impact of the inflationary wave on the political situation in the United States. American citizens have punished the Democratic administration led by Biden and cost it a majority in the House of Representatives, although the administration is trying to mitigate the impact of the inflationary wave.

And for people in developing countries, policy tools do not allow them to take any action against their governments. After oil and food prices stabilized in the international market, many developing countries asked their governments to take measures to reduce prices.

future of inflation

As noted above, according to IMF estimates, inflation will reach 6.5% in 2023, or a decline of almost 2.3%, but only if efforts to reduce global energy and food prices continue.

Any shock or change related to the escalation of Russia’s war with Ukraine, or a breach of the Istanbul agreement on Russian and Ukrainian exports of oil and food, would bring us back to a wave of high inflation, and that would mean that in 2023 and 2024 The outlook for keeping inflation low for 2019 is very fragile and will be largely tied to the political climate.

As for the most optimistic possibility, it is to reach an agreement through political means to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, which will return oil prices to June 2021 levels, which are around $65 to $70 a barrel. Much economic activity will be activated in order to eventually reduce prices on the international market.

Notably, the EU’s success in coordinating efforts to tackle the inflation crisis, including attempts to organize gas imports, or guide energy consumption, will be serious and respectable attempts, however effective those tools are at calming the inflationary tide.

As for the failures, they are in the Arab world and the Middle East, where countries have not made any specific coordinated efforts or announced measures to deal with inflation, or a broader global economic crisis, which requires comparison with the actions of other countries .