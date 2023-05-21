Online brokers or banks? – Fees on custody accounts: How to save money – News

If you want to invest money in shares or funds, you usually have to open a custody account. Many do this online and many turn to their house bank, where they already have accounts.

However, the banks usually charge high fees, while new online brokers offer depots at significantly lower costs. Whoever compares, saves. Benjamin Manz, an expert in financial services at the comparison portal Moneyland, answers the most important questions on the subject.

Benjamin Manz Managing director of Moneyland.ch

Benjamin Manz is the managing director of the comparison portal Moneyland. He is an expert in investment themes, financial and banking services and insurance.

SRF News: Is it worth comparing custody account fees?

Benjamin Manz: A fee comparison is definitely worthwhile, since the differences are sometimes very large. You can quickly save hundreds to thousands of francs in fees every year by switching to a cheaper provider.

Is it worth changing your custody account even if you are not actively trading in securities?

A change can also be worthwhile as a passive investor. There are so-called custody fees, which are incurred regardless of whether you buy and sell shares.

This means that even as a passive investor, there are always these fees, especially with the expensive providers. Some providers also charge inactivity fees, so a comparison is also worthwhile.

Are there differences between traditional banks and the new online providers?

A major difference is definitely the price. New online brokers are often significantly cheaper, depending on the profile, up to ten times cheaper than the more expensive classic banks.

Another difference can be the technology. Modern online trading platforms are often very user-friendly and have a number of technologies that you might not have at a traditional house bank.

What should be considered when changing?

When changing, there are so-called transfer fees, which are charged per title. This can get expensive the more stocks someone has in their portfolio. However, some of the new online trading platforms assume these transfer costs for the customer. With other providers, it can be worthwhile to first sell the titles from the old bank and buy them again from the new provider.

Do you have to close all accounts at the old bank when changing?

As a customer, you can leave your payroll account with your house bank without any problems. This is independent of the securities account. So you can open one at another bank without changing your house bank.

That’s what the banking professor says

Andreas Dietrich is Professor of Banking and Finance and Head of the Institute for Financial Services at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. He regularly works on studies on the subject of retail and online banks. Regarding the new, inexpensive providers, he says: "The aim of the new smartphone banks or brokers is for customers to trade themselves, i.e. to buy and sell shares themselves. With traditional banks, you also have the option of taking advantage of customer advice." Despite the high fees, a custody account is usually worthwhile: "Of course, it depends on the person, their risk appetite and the capital that is available. But basically, if you look at the past, it has always been worth investing in securities in the long term. Even after deducting fees, this is a better deal than a savings account."

There are foreign providers with lower fees. Are these recommended?

Foreign brokers are usually significantly cheaper than Swiss brokers. However, depending on the country, they are also much less regulated. This means that they are actually only recommended for traders who already have a certain amount of experience.

The interview was conducted by Cédric Huber.