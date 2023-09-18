Home » Online business / From God Po to God Ponte… the metamorphosis of Pontida
Online business / From God Po to God Ponte… the metamorphosis of Pontida

A Pontida took place on traditional Northern League rally: the militants began to crowd the lawn in the Bergamo valleys starting yesterday morning. From the stage – a 50 by 12 meter structure, with a blue, white and yellow backdrop and the slogan ‘In defense of freedoms. In Italy and Europe’ – mayors, governors, group leaders and Northern League ministers spoke before Marine Le Pen e Matteo Salvini. Local products from all the regions of Italy are on sale in the gazebos set up on the ‘sacred lawn’. In the Calabrian gazebo some militants showed up wearing the ‘Yes Bridge“. There was also no shortage of Northern League gadgets: the t-shirts of the EU group, Identity and democracy, those of the Youth League ‘Free and identitarian, the generation that does not give up’.

Pontida 2023

Photo of Pontida published on the Facebook page of Domenico Furgiuele, Deputy League leader – Secretary of the IX Commission – (TRANSPORT, POST AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS)

Matteo Salvini and Marine Le Pen in Pontida

