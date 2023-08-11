0
Online consultation hours with Herisau software company: Better remote diagnosis with your own health monitor
Start-up QluPod is expanding into Eastern Europe to improve digital healthcare in response to EU demands.
The Herisau start-up QluPod wants to prevent misdiagnoses in telemedicine.
Image: Pixabay
Herisauer QluPod AG aims to improve health care with digital software and an app. In response to health policy demands from the EU, the medtech start-up is now increasingly expanding into Eastern European countries.
