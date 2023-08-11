Home » Online consultation hours with Herisau software company
Online consultation hours with Herisau software company

Start-up QluPod is expanding into Eastern Europe to improve digital healthcare in response to EU demands.

The Herisau start-up QluPod wants to prevent misdiagnoses in telemedicine.

Herisauer QluPod AG aims to improve health care with digital software and an app. In response to health policy demands from the EU, the medtech start-up is now increasingly expanding into Eastern European countries.

