Online consultation hours with Herisau software company: Better remote diagnosis with your own health monitor

Start-up QluPod is expanding into Eastern Europe to improve digital healthcare in response to EU demands.

The Herisau start-up QluPod wants to prevent misdiagnoses in telemedicine.

Image: Pixabay

Herisauer QluPod AG aims to improve health care with digital software and an app. In response to health policy demands from the EU, the medtech start-up is now increasingly expanding into Eastern European countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

