Online consumption fell for the first time ever – but remains at a high level According to a survey, the Swiss retail trade achieved almost 3 percent less sales in 2022. Even the online trade, which has been growing steadily up to now, is showing a decline. The industry hopes to grow again in 2023.

Clothes and shoes are most often bought online – and also returned. Bild: Monkeybusinessimages/iStockphoto

The e-commerce curve has only known one direction so far: it has been going up year after year. Shopping for clothes, sports shoes, tools or laptops in online shops experienced the strongest boom during the corona pandemic, which is why the industry is also talking about the Covid boost.