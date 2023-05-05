Online giant: Experts warn of the dangers of addiction at Amazon

Amazon has many customers, very many in fact. There were almost 450 million hits on the online mail order company’s website in March 2023 – in Germany alone. At the peak of the corona pandemic, the number of monthly visits in Germany was at times even more than 600 million.

Most are regular customers. And despite all the criticism of the working conditions of the approximately 36,000 employees nationwide or the problems with product piracy on the platform, these do not affect the online giant. For many, the bond goes so far that they would rather go without alcohol or sweets for a year than Amazon and its portfolio with online shop, audio books or music, film and series streaming.

At least that’s what the current Amazon Shopper Report by Remazing, a software provider that helps companies to market their products better on online marketplaces, shows. Even social media is practically on par with Amazon when it comes to the question “What would you most likely do without for a year?” asked of 1000 Amazon shoppers.

“It’s about querying an intention, and abstaining from alcohol tends to be seen as something positive,” says the organizational psychologist Sebastian Jakobi. Whether the intention is followed by the corresponding waiver is open, comparable to good resolutions on New Year’s Eve. Nevertheless, the expert is convinced: “Amazon can develop addiction potential.”

The group offers its customers maximum convenience and stimulates the reward center in the brain quickly and easily with its various offers. “The threshold for treating yourself to something and distracting yourself from everyday life is very low,” says Jakobi with regard to Amazon’s offers such as fast delivery, free shipping, personal recommendations, purchases via voice assistant or entertainment via the Prime subscription program. “That makes it risky for some people.”

He sees signs of addiction, for example, when an Amazon customer regularly makes impulse purchases, hides purchases from those around him and financial problems arise. “In such cases, you should try to regain control of your purchases by keeping a household book, or get outside help,” advises the psychologist.

Politicians now also seem to be vigilant. “We have arrived at a point where the power of digital companies, especially the largest gatekeepers, is threatening our freedoms, our opportunities, even our democracy,” says EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, for example.

In this country, warning words seem to be the most effective, as the Shopper Report also shows. In any case, the Germans see Amazon, compared to customers from other countries such as the USA, Spain, France or Great Britain, much more critically – but with still 90 percent positive ratings.

“Amazon is an everything store. You can get practically everything you want to buy there,” explains Remazing founder Hannes Detjen, explaining the dominance of the platform with sales of 33.6 billion dollars in Germany and 514 billion dollars worldwide.

Amazon has long been its own search engine for consumers, sometimes more important than Google. Then there is the entertainment offer. “A world was built that is difficult to ignore, both for consumers and for sellers,” says Detjen. He sees no competition with similar prospects of success, especially in the price range up to 100 euros, but also between 100 and 200 euros.

“In the case of high-priced products, on the other hand, the situation is often different,” he says. “Customers on Amazon lack trust when it comes to high-quality branded items such as perfume or handbags.”

German customers mainly buy books and toys, electrical goods and household goods from Amazon, but also fashion and shoes or furniture and cosmetics. A third of the customers from Germany spend up to 50 euros or between 50 and 100 euros on the platform per month. Eight percent shop for more than 200 euros a month.

