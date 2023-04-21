Online platform Mytheresa wants to offer customers the complete luxury lifestyle

The difference? The luxury market may be smaller, but it has significantly higher margins and growth. And also more robust. This is evident once again these days when consumers are suffering from high inflation and are cutting back on spending to pay for more expensive groceries and higher heating bills. While retailers in the mass market are on their knees in droves, the luxury business continues unimpressed. “Those customers who now and then afford individual luxury products such as sneakers or bags became somewhat more cautious at the end of last year,” says Kliger. “But our classic luxury customers have so far defied all crises.” The Mytheresa boss is convinced that nothing will change that quickly and refers to the travel market as a trend barometer. “We see how wealthy customers are currently planning their holidays,” says Kliger. “Beds are becoming scarce in many luxury resorts. You can hardly get anything in Capri and St. Tropez.” That is a very strong indicator of market development. Because if you book a high-end domicile by the sea, you won’t save on a bikini top. Incidentally, Mytheresa is asking 1450 euros for the Dolce&Gabbana version with crystals.