Italians like to shop in online supermarkets and sales in 2022 grow by 9% against + 23.5% in 2021 when 1.8 billion euros were reached, equal to 2.5% of the turnover of packaged consumer goods. Of course, the growth rates of 2020 are not touched, in the long months of the lockdown when online sales achieved a + 146% in large-scale retail purchases. This year, the growth of the segment is driven by consumption for personal care (+ 24.6%), food and products for pets (+ 24.3%) and in food the food grocery store (+8, 8%). Inflationary pressures are also causing an increase in online prices that are on average more expensive by 5.8%, with an increase trend in the last two months (from 3.7% to 5.8%), but in the specific Fmcg sector the average rise is + 1.6%. These are the latest evidences that emerge from the fifth edition of Netcomm Focus Food, where data from the Digital Netcomm Fmcg Observatory are presented, in collaboration with NielsenIQ and the Fmcg e-commerce Observatory: prices and assortments, in collaboration with Qberg. Analyzing the trend on the territory in the North-West and North-East, the value of eCommerce grows by + 5.9% and + 7.5%, the increase is 12.5% ​​in the area that includes Tuscany , Marche, Umbria, Lazio and Sardinia, and as much as 30.2% in Southern Italy. «The current macro-economic scenario, especially as a result of inflation, is affected by an increase in costs on the entire agro-food chain. These are increases that inevitably also fall on online operators and that add up to a greater rise in transport and delivery costs – explains Roberto Liscia, president of Netcomm -. It is clear that we are exploring a new phase and stage of ecommerce, where digital channels have established themselves as a fundamental consumer habit for 33.3 million people. But it should also be noted that if the pandemic has given a huge boost to ecommerce, it is also true that ecommerce has cleared customs for multi-channel purchases, with one in four Italians declaring that they have bought both online and in physical stores from the same brand. . There are best practices that envisage new paradigms in supplying the offer, through promising technologies such as delivery robotisation, but also highly innovative and sustainable projects in the face of considerable investments along the entire supply chain ». As regards the trend in prices, the Observatory shows a significant increase in the cost of basic necessities, such as milk (+ 7.2%) and pasta (+ 6.8%). The ice cream segment also grew (+ 6.7%), also due to the prolonged autumn heat throughout the country. A double-digit increase (+ 33.2%) is noted for special packages / anniversaries (with Easter eggs costing more than panettone). Among the decreases, dog and cat accessories stand out (-16.6%, in continuity with the last edition), pet food (-4.1%), fresh dishes / specialties (-6.6%) and perfumery (-13.6%). The offer is concentrated on that of the top 10 producers of packaged consumer goods which account for 18% of sales against 17% of those with the retailer’s brand. A downward trend emerges in all the macro-categories of the private label, in line with last year’s analyzes. The Observatory highlights the strategies of the large-scale distribution brands and from the analysis conducted on three different chains, three different policies emerge in managing the various sales squares. For example, minimum prices are not concentrated on the same marketplace because their policies reflect on the one hand the governance structure, on the other hand also different maturity stages in the way of dealing with localization and the dichotomy between physical and online.