Online services – Elon Musk needs money – can a super app help? -News

In China, everyday life is unimaginable without the super app WeChat. Can Elon Musk achieve the same with X?

It’s been a good year since Elon Musk took over the short messaging service Twitter – and a good three months since he renamed Twitter X. Since the acquisition, Musk has been trying to find new sources of revenue for the platform. He has repeatedly said that he wants to turn Twitter, or rather X, into a so-called super app.

A super app is a single app on your smartphone that you can use to do almost everything: send messages, watch videos, shop online, play games, order food, transfer money and so on. The best-known of these super apps is called WeChat and has more than 1.3 billion users. Most of them are in China, where the app comes from and is called Weixin.

WeChat is an integral part of everyday Chinese life. The super app is used for chatting as well as for processing invoices and contracts. According to statistics, Chinese people spend almost an hour and a half on WeChat every day – for comparison: on X it is only around 30 minutes.

Functions like Twint or Paypal

Elon Musk would like to turn X into an app like WeChat in China and compete with the video platform YouTube or the career network Linkedin. He explained this to his staff last week.

And Musk has been talking for a long time about turning X into a financial platform – for example with functions like those from Twint or Paypal. But also with savings accounts or debit cards.

High hurdles

As a financial services provider, X could actually secure important new sources of income. But whether the platform can overcome the necessary hurdles is more than questionable.

On the one hand, there are the rules and regulations that such a financial platform must comply with – for example to prevent fraud or money laundering. Elon Musk would have to invest a lot of money in technology and personnel to build the necessary infrastructure.

So far he has only saved on X. The workforce, for example, has shrunk from 7,500 people to 1,500 today. Hardly enough to run the actual short message service. And certainly not enough to also get into the financial business.

And on the other hand, there is the trust that such a financial service provider absolutely needs – trust from the public as well as trust from the authorities. In this regard, Musk has so far destroyed more than he has built during his time at X.

Dozens of alternatives

The success of a super app like WeChat will not be so easy to repeat outside of China. Also because WeChat started under completely different conditions: most Chinese people only got to know the Internet with their smartphone, i.e. via an app.

WeChat was one of the first of these apps and had little competition when it launched in 2011 – partly because many Western apps are blocked for Chinese audiences.

In the USA or Switzerland, on the other hand, there are already dozens of alternatives for sending messages, watching videos, shopping online, playing games, ordering food and transferring money. Hardly any reason to need a super app as well.

