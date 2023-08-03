Online shopping, the “jungle” of discounts

Whether they are made during the sales period or not, discounts must necessarily follow new and stringent rules aimed at promoting clarity and transparency: yet only a minority of well-known e-commerce sites do it virtuously, while most interpret the rules to their liking, thus increasing consumer confusion. This is what emerges from the Altroconsumo investigation.

The modification of the Consumer Code

Discounted prices can now be found at any time of the year, not just during the sales period or the Black Friday, e they usually appear in the form of a percentage discount, despite what attracts consumers the most is the double price, i.e. the comparison between the starting price and the final discounted price. Over the years we have often seen starting prices chosen arbitrarily by sellers, but since July 1, the entry into force of an amendment to the Consumer Code has decided that every price reduction announcement must be accompanied by an indication of a reference price, i.e. the lowest price at which the product was sold in the previous 30 days.

The Antitrust investigation

According to the investigation, the results of which will be sent to the Antitrust, most of the ecommerce continues to indicate a full price, usually crossed out and followed by the discounted price, but it is not known whether the full price is actually the lowest previous price applied by the seller in the previous 30 days or the one on the list.

Some ecommerce have misinterpreted the new rules by indicating price reductions in a non-compliant way or in an unclear and transparent way. Still others indicate the discount only following the application of a “coupon” generated and provided by the professional himself on the site, effectively avoiding the obligation to indicate the lowest price applied to consumers in the previous 30 days. Among the promoted sites, however, which clearly indicate that the barred price subject to the offer is the lowest charged for that product in the previous month, MediaWorld, Unieuro, Comet, Monclick, Yoox and Sephora.