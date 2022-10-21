Original title: Onlookers!Apple’s foldable iPad fold prototype exposed: the price is as high as 29,999 yuan, the price is amazing

Hello, hello!I’m Yuan Ha, pay attention, more exciting content is waiting for you

The foldable Apple iPhone is one of the tech giant’s most anticipated products, and fans are desperately waiting. Reports suggest that Apple is working on a very different iPad. After years of producing inflexible round, rectangular tablets, Apple is said to launch its first foldable iPad in 2024.

We’ve seen several other tech giants come out with foldable phones already, but some feel that something different is needed to make things compelling and mainstream, so we’re expecting it to come in a foldable form factor for the first time.

Authoritative whistleblowers on the web have claimed on social media that Apple wants to make sure the first foldable iPhone doesn’t represent a throwback to the iPhone’s existing design. According to reports, Apple is still concerned about whether foldable devices will continue to be popular. While numerous patents hint at the company’s plans for a foldable iPad and iPhone, Apple is known for keeping information about its next products secret.

Readers may be surprised by analysts’ predictions that Apple will first bring foldable screen technology to its iPad lineup rather than a new iPhone.

Several smartphone makers’ rivals have offered foldables for generations. Analysts explained that this was due to risk. The iPhone is Apple’s golden egg, and it feels more comfortable to test the foldable form factor, hardware and software.

As a result, analysts say the iPad will be the first Apple iDevice to get the foldable screen technology treatment in 2024. It’s not just the right technology that’s critical to Apple for the upcoming iPad — large foldable screens are still expensive to manufacture, so foldable iPads must drive new price points while worrying about consumer resist. See also iPhone 14/14 Pro licensed dismantling shows: YMTC NAND flash memory chips are used - Fast Technology Analysts also said that the first foldable iPhone (not an iPad) could be sold to consumers for 19,999 yuan, while the upcoming Apple iPad could be priced at 29,999 yuan. This gives us an idea of ​​the terrible prices we might see. According to earlier reports, the company is testing foldables but remains concerned about displays and niche markets. Analysts say Apple will soon begin experimenting with a foldable iPad. Foldable devices are gaining momentum in the industry, and Apple doesn’t want its foldable iOS device too late. Another tech industry analyst firm specializing in computer monitors believes that Apple will eventually launch a foldable iPhone in 2025. Display supply chain consultants said Apple is not currently considering a smaller foldable product, but noted earlier this year that it has been exploring the use of foldable screens larger than 20 inches. This sounds too big for a tablet, and more likely for a Mac laptop product. And according to rumors, Apple and LG are collaborating on a foldable OLED display panel with a very thin cover glass. When thinking about these analysts’ forecasts, there’s another important one to consider. Apple is very keen on vertically integrating its businesses – it has proven time and time again that it takes ruthless actions against suppliers that it may consider indispensable (e.g. Imagination Tech, Intel, Motorola). And they “believe that they’ll steer clear of this trend and may venture into the ocean with a foldable iPad.” This isn’t the first time Apple has been rumored to be working on a foldable phone larger than the typical iPhone. See also BYD Seal is officially listed at a price of 209,800-286,800 yuan and can run up to 700km_TOM Not long ago, Apple acquired the assets of Intel’s modem division, and Tianfeng International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo estimates that by 2025, it may be ready to integrate its own 5G modems into Apple’s A-series chips. Currently, Apple relies on Qualcomm for this kind of modem, but at least the bigwigs have a new idea that this huge market will evaporate in a few years. Friends who like this article remember to reward, and don’t forget to forward, like, comment and followReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

