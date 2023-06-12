Only enter one door and go to Xilin Gol once at most. The integrated integrated service realizes “doing one thing at one time”-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

News from this website (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Baisi Guleng)A few days ago, Yang Yongfeng, deputy director of the village committee of Honghaoeraobao Village, Zhurihe Town, Sunite Right Banner, came to the Banner Government Affairs Hall to handle funeral expenses on behalf of the villagers. Under the guidance of the staff, Yang Yongfeng completed the application in less than ten minutes at the “one-time application” window. Up to now, the Xilin Gol League has handled 17,357 cases of “one thing at a time” for the masses, providing them with great convenience.

Since the implementation of the work of “doing one thing at a time”, the Xilin Gol League has focused on running once at most, designing a reform roadmap around the “two full life cycle” service items of enterprises and individuals, and comprehensively promoting government service items such as business start-up and citizen marriage and childbirth. With the implementation of “one thing at a time”, all counties, cities (districts) have comprehensively created a new model of “integrated integrated services”, realizing integration, standardization, convenience and normalized online processing. All departments involved collaborated to sort out and highlight blocking and difficult points, and through process reorganization and de-duplication of application materials, a closed framework for the whole process of “one thing at a time” was built.

Yang Yongfeng said: “It used to be that we had to travel to several departments. For those of us who came to work in the countryside, sometimes we had to live for a few days to complete one thing. Since we have this window, we can handle it all at once. It has greatly saved time and money costs. We ordinary people are very happy and satisfied.”

Realizing “one-time login, one-time access” online and “only entering one door, one visit at most” offline are the service tenets of the “one-time-handling” work of the Sunit Right Banner Government Affairs Service Hall. At present, Sunite Right Banner has set up a comprehensive acceptance window in the government service hall, formulated the “one-window acceptance” work procedure, and fully implemented the work mode of “foreground comprehensive acceptance, background classification approval, and comprehensive window delivery”. Up to now, the one-time handling system A total of 375 cases have been handled, and a total of 105 cases have been handled online.

At present, the alliance has issued 11 implementation plans of “doing one thing at a time” such as the implementation plan of “doing one thing at a time” for military veterans (trial implementation) and the implementation plan of “doing one thing at a time” after the death of citizens (trial implementation). , actively promote the connection of departments, businesses and platforms, and make every effort to improve “one thing at a time”.

At the same time, business processes such as enterprise establishment, tax registration, bank account opening, social security provident fund registration, and official seal engraving are carried out in accordance with the “three-in-one” and “six-in-one” packages by reducing time limits, links, materials, and running time Effective integration shortens the time for starting a business to 0.5 working days and realizes zero cost for starting a business.

In the promotion of the reform of “one thing at a time”, Xilin Gol League has comprehensively upgraded the government affairs platform, accelerated system interconnection, promoted “government-bank cooperation”, and extended the application for business licenses to 56 bank outlets to achieve nearby handling; actively docking government affairs Serve new needs and create a high-quality “one thing”. Implementing “provident fund + data sharing”, the provident fund business service departments of 12 counties and cities (districts) in the League, through optimizing the handling process, shortened the processing time from no more than 14 working days to no more than 7 working days, and the number of runs was reduced from 4 times optimized to run only once.

The alliance also relies on the “Mengsu Office” platform to realize the whole-process online handling of “a newborn birth event”. Through cross-departmental linkage, the “four certificates are jointly issued and completed at one time”, and the application materials are reduced from 11 to 4. The time limit for handling was shortened from 3 working days to on-site completion, and the satisfaction of the masses for all kinds of high-frequency joint handling matters reached 100%.

Editor: Jia Xiaoyan