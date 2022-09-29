Unknown to most people, at least for the moment, but to date the second richest person in the world. Let’s talk about the Indian entrepreneur Gautam Adani, at the head of a commercial empire that ranges from ports to gas distribution and coal mining. The stocks of companies that are part of his empire benefited in the first place from the surge in energy prices. So for example, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd rose 29% in 2022 and hit a record this week. The stocks of some of its other companies have risen more than 1,000% in the past two years.

Second only to Elon Musk

A contradiction that jeopardizes Adani’s success story, which has seen his net worth soar even closer to that of Elon Musk, as the Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows, becoming the second richest person in the world today. Over the past 12 months, his wealth has risen stratospherically, sending his net worth to over $ 153.5 billion, right after Mr. Tesla ($ 277.1 billion in net worth) on the list. of Bloomberg’s richest.

Debt node

There is also the downside. On the debt market, Adani Ports’ dollar bonds fell more than other Indian companies due to concerns about the group’s debt, and its bonds maturing in August 2027 fell to all-time lows this week. Bonds from group companies, including Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Transmission Ltd, also underperformed the broader Indian market.

However, the rapid expansion of the conglomerate into sectors such asrenewable energy and the media left one financial leverage that the CreditSights unit of the Fitch Group has defined as high and “worrying”. “Equity investors are making an upward bid on stocks, giving a reward for the strong growth targets in place,” said Hemindra Hazari, an independent research analyst based in Mumbai. “Debt holders are concerned about high leverage.”

Adani Group declined to comment when asked if its dollar bonds underperformed Indian and regional stocks. In the past, the conglomerate has allayed concerns about high debt levels, saying that its credit metrics have improved in recent years and that it has received capital infusions from global investors. Adani Ports’ seven dollar-denominated bonds lost about 14% on average this year, while Adani Transmission Step-One bonds maturing in 2036 and Adani Electricity Mumbai bonds maturing in 2030 each lost more than 17%. This outweighs a 10% decline for Indian dollar debt as a whole and a 13% decline for U.S. currency bonds in Asia ex Japan, as rising US borrowing costs drag debt into dollars of the region.

However, not all Adani bonds underperformed the broader market, even as they lost money. For example, Adani Green Energy’s 2024 bonds lost 9%, while Adani Ports bonds maturing in the same year fell 4.4%.

For equity investors, the growth prospects of Adani companies are critical. In a report this month, Citigroup analysts highlighted Adani Ports’ growing dominance in the Indian port sector and strong operational performance.

Adani Ports’ market leading position and solid financial management could support its balance sheet against short-term volume setbacks, and the company may be able to maintain capital spending, investments and the payout target of 20-25% through dividends and buybacks, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Denise Wong and Sharon Chen wrote in a report last week.