Only one in five companies offset their carbon footprint

All companies spend on sustainability, but little: it is better to invest in what increases turnover. The result is that only one company out of five can claim to offset its carbon footprint, the so-called carbon footprint. This is supported by a study by Fòrema, the training body of the Confindustria system, which collected data from a sample of companies in the Vicenza and Padua areas.

The survey shows that many companies intend to invest in green issues, but when it comes to defining the quantum, the declared investment is rather low, on average 8 euros. The investment rises to 10 euros when it comes to product innovation, and even triples when the goal is to increase turnover. In the two-year period 2021-2022, the acquisition of new plants or machinery was the most popular investment (41% ), followed by software equipment (23%) and the development of personnel skills ranks third (21%).

As for environmental sustainability, 69% of the interviewees stated that they had already started a process: the activities carried out most frequently are to raise awareness and analyze the environmental impact generated by the company. One company out of three has also already found itself in the position of making declarations on its environmental sustainability to the market, to production or financial partners. Among the projects carried out most frequently by industrial companies there are structural measures for the containment of emissions, waste and production waste (60%), the acquisition of environmental certifications for the product or company (51%) and the use of the eco-innovation approach applied to the materials used and to the design of the products or production processes (48%). Among the least used guidelines, however, there is precisely the implementation of compensation measures for the CO2 emitted (19%) or the installation of systems for the reuse of energy and for its production from renewable sources.